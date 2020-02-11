Movers and Shakers: DAN, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ryanair, Wavemaker

Dentsu Aegis Network has poached Guardian News & Media chief revenue officer Hamish Nicklin to be executive director – media for the UK and Ireland. Nicklin will report jointly to Euan Jarvie, UK and Ireland chief executive, and Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media and global clients. Nicklin replaces Matthew Platts, who is leaving after 27 years with the business.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the ad agency dedicated to Apple, has named Liz Taylor managing director in London as it plans to expand the office. Taylor will lead the London outpost and is the first executive to move from the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters to a leadership position in one of its global hubs. She will continue to report to global president Katrien De Bauw, who is based in Los Angeles.

Kenny Jacobs is stepping down as chief marketing officer at Ryanair after six years, with the airline hoping to appoint a replacement in the next two months. Jacobs, who was Ryanair’s first marketing chief, will leave at the end of April and take the summer off to spend time with his family.

Wavemaker has appointed MediaCom global category and client president Alastair Bannerman as global client president, set to start in April. Reporting to chief executive Toby Jenner, Bannerman will work alongside Anna Hickey, president, global clients, and Alex Altman, president, global client operations.

Jerry Buhlmann, former global chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network, is returning to the agency sector as non-executive chairman of UK-based digital marketing agency Croud. Buhlmann is taking a small, undisclosed stake in the business.

Samsung UK and Ireland has recruited Sharon Hegarty as IT and mobile marketing director. Hegarty joins from Virgin Media, where she was director, marketing and brand.

VMLY&R London has hired Doug Fridlund and Mikael Alcock, the creative duo behind Bartle Bogle Hegarty London’s lauded "Clowns" ad for Audi. Laurent Simon, the chief creative officer who joined VMLY&R from BBC Creative at the end of last year, is building up the creative department as the agency attempts to put itself on the map creatively in the UK.

Barry McIlheney, chief executive of the PPA, is stepping down after 10 years in the role, but will take up a part-time consultancy position at the organisation. McIlheney will also pursue his non-executive career and writing career.

SheSays, the global creative network for women, has appointed Joyce Kremer as president of its London chapter for 2020. Kremer, a creative at Ogilvy UK, succeeds outgoing president Fabiana Xavier, who has held the role for the past two years. Kremer will lead SheSays’ largest and original chapter.

The Lego Agency has chosen Pete Johnson as head of creation and Claire Miller as head of strategy. Johnson joins from Nickelodeon, where he worked for 12 years and had been executive creative director since 2017. Miller joins after eight years at McCann Worldgroup in London and Frankfurt, most recently as senior vice-president, global strategy director, for Opel.

Reach has handed Global’s Jim Brinkley the newly created position of revenue director, regions, reporting to chief revenue officer Andy Atkinson. Brinkley was previously managing director of regions at the audio and out-of-home company.

Outernet has hired Jody Malam as creative director, brand and experience. In December, the business will launch the Outernet district in Soho, London, the first of a global roll-out of city-centre immersive media and entertainment districts. Malam previously spent nine years at Viacom in the UK and Australia, most recently as creative director in Sydney.

Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed Rodrigo Castellari as creative director and head of art. He was previously a creative director at F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi in Brazil.

MediaMonks London has enlisted Nimo Awil as associate creative director. She was previously a senior creative at Poke.

Brave has chosen Paul Pearson as creative director. He was formerly a senior creative at Karmarama.

The Specialist Works has picked Kevin Kirby as group online media director. He was previously director of digital operations at Mindshare.

Leeds' Third Foundation has named Sam Kirkbride technology director. He was previously head of technology at Home, which is also based in Leeds.

Brand experience agency Avantgarde London has promoted business director Tessa Mardon to head of client services, while production director Rory Sloan becomes operations director.

Bristol-based Great State has appointed Jinny Mitchell-Kent as chief operating officer. She has been a freelance operations consultant at the agency since February 2019 and was previously executive delivery director at AKQA.

23red has promoted deputy creative director Tristan Cavanagh to creative director, while co-founder, managing partner and creative director Sean Kinmont becomes executive creative director.