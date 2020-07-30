Movers and Shakers: DDB, NatWest, LadBible, Brainlabs, Droga5, OMG, Newsworks

NatWest Group has appointed Margaret Jobling, the former group chief marketing officer of British Gas owner Centrica, as CMO. Jobling left Centrica in June as part of a restructure and will join NatWest in September. Her role will be narrower than that of David Wheldon, the former CMO, who retired in March.

Lindsay Turner, the former chief executive of Spark Foundry UK, is joining LadBible Group in the newly created role of head of client solutions. She joins on 3 August and will report to chief growth officer Colin Gottlieb, who was recruited by the business last year.

Brainlabs has recruited Essence’s Mark Syal to the new role of global senior vice-president of product and technology. Syal has worked at the Group M agency since 2013, and was named EMEA chief product officer in January.

The agency has also appointed Anu Adegbola as chief marketing officer. Adegbola has previously held roles at businesses including iProspect and ZPG, and since 2017 has worked as a freelance account director, speaker and podcast host through her consultancy MindSwan.

DDB Worldwide has announced Marty O’Halloran as its new global CEO and Justin Thomas-Copeland as CEO for North America. O’Halloran was previously chairman and CEO of DDB Group Australia and New Zealand, while Thomas-Copeland served as global CEO for Omnicom’s OPMG Health. Wendy Clark, who left the agency in April, previously held both roles.

Droga5 London has promoted Shelley Smoler to executive creative director. Smoler, who was previously group creative director, will report to chief creative officer David Kolbusz. Droga5 London’s previous ECD, Steve Howell, moved to Dark Horses as creative partner in 2018.

John Overend is to step down as chief investment officer at Omnicom Media Group UK. He will be an advisor until the end of the year. Adam Turner, managing director of OMG Investment, will take over Overend’s responsibilities.

Tracy De Groose is to step down as executive chair of Newsworks in September after nearly two years in the role. Jo Allan, interim managing director of the organisation since last year, will become managing director on a permanent basis and take on De Groose’s responsibilities.

Simon Vicars, who has been a creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB for the past three years, has returned to his native New Zealand to take up the role of executive creative director at Colenso BBDO. He was previously creative group head there from 2011 to 2017.

Blippar has appointed Steve Doyle as UK sales director and Emma Witkowski as vice-president sales, North America. Doyle was previously director at Four Star Consulting, while Witkowski was founder and CEO at Barking Mad Creations.

Former Morrisons marketing director Mike Hoban, who left the supermarket last October, has been appointed as chief executive of Donald Russell, a butcher that holds a Royal Warrant.

Tom Daniell, former UK retail and brand director at Aviva, is now chief marketing officer at Oodle Car Finance.