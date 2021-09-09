Movers and Shakers: Dentsu, Asda, AMV BBDO, Fuse, Publicis, Simon Pegg and more

Euan Jarvie has quit as UK & Ireland chief executive of Dentsu International. He is leaving the agency sector for data technology business IRI Worldwide, where he will be EMEA president. The Japanese-owned agency will appoint Jarvie’s successor in due course and will not appoint an interim CEO in the UK & Ireland.

Omnicom agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has promoted strategy directors Lola Neves and Sam Williams to heads of strategy, reporting to chief strategy officer Tom White and chief customer officer David Edwards.

Publicis Media has poached Bianca Best from MediaCom to be head of digital for EMEA, in a new role within its trading and investment division PMX. Best will be based at the agency's UK headquarters in White City, London, and report to Andy Carter, chief executive of PMX EMEA.

Former MKTG managing director Michael Brown has set up a new agency, Asociat, that will create brand experiences fuelled by corporate social responsibility. Brown, who left MKTG in March, will act as chief executive and will be joined by a team including former London & Partners head of events Zanine Adams.

Simon Pegg is taking on his biggest challenge yet (possibly): becoming an advertising director. The actor and writer behind Spaced, Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz has signed to RSA Films for global commercial representation.

LinkedInclusion, a social networking start-up that emerged this year to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in networking, has named Angela Harris as chief marketer. She will report to founder and chief executive Padraic McFreen, and will continue to lead her own boutique, Kokopelli Marketing and Consulting.

Dentsu International has appointed Victoria Livingstone as chief people officer, reporting to Dentsu EMEA chief executive Giulio Malegori and global chief HR officer Anna Moulton. Livingstone will join the regional executive team and, according to the agency, will "use HR expertise and leadership to accelerate Dentsu’s ongoing growth in EMEA through talent development, employee experience and cross-functional integration". Livingstone was most recently interim organisational effectiveness director at ASOS and has more than two decades of experience leading HR functions at brands including Ford, HSBC, Vodafone and CISCO.

Asda has announced that chief strategy officer (and interim chief customer officer) Preyash Thakrar has left the business after nearly four years, along with chief operating office Anthony Hemmerdinger. KFC's Meg Farren will soon join the supermarket giant as chief customer officer.

Sport and entertainment specialist Fuse has promoted Alex Charkham from head of strategy to chief strategy officer. It is a new role, which sits on the Omnicom agency's board, reporting to managing director Stephen Hutchison and chief executive Louise Johnson. Nick Anderson has been promoted to head of strategy.

Pulse Advertising has appointed Supriya Dev-Purkaystha as managing director, to lead the UK office. She arrives from global brand performance agency ForwardPMX and has enjoyed a 15-year career in digital media, working with clients including Nike, Ralph Lauren, Virgin Atlantic and ASOS.

Silent Pool Distillers, the producer of Silent Pool Gin, has parted ways with its director of marketing Darren Macaskill, who is leaving to work on a property project. The fast-growing company is looking to significantly ramp up marketing spend and is now on the hunt for a lead marketeer.

Excel Esports has hired Oskar Sisi as creative director. Sisi will be responsible for leading its new brand and creative department. A former professional gamer, he joins from esports organisation Fnatic, where he spent seven years working working in high-level creative roles including senior art director and product creative director.

Thinkbox has appointed Anthony Jones as its new head of research. He will start the role in early October and report to research and planning director Matt Hill. Jones was most recently head of insight at the Association of Online Publishers and, prior to that, held senior roles at organisations including Aegis Media, ZenithOptimedia and Royal Mail.

Swedish self-serve adtech firm DanAds has brought Klarna’s former general manager Joakim Lundberg on board as its new chief commercial officer to support the company’s rapid growth and planned expansion into new markets. At Klarna, Lundberg held both the sales director position and, most recently, general manager, Sweden.

Forever Beta has made a glut of new appointments, across creative, strategy and client services, and acquired offices in Shoreditch, London. New team members include: Mark Campion, creative director; Stefania Esposito, senior creative; and David Craft, senior strategist.

Fluxx and magneticNorth, which merged earlier this year, have announced a new board structure. Current executive partner Jenny Burns will be appointed as the chief executive; Lou Cordwell, founder of magneticNorth, will become chief creative officer; and Richard Poole, founding partner of Fluxx, will become chief financial officer.

Gung Ho Communications, which has bases in London and Birmingham, has launched a talent management division, Gung Ho Represents. Fronted by talent director Christie Phedon and talent and partnerships manager Eddy Walker, it "brings together all the components associated with modelling, influencer and artist management agencies".

International digital and technology provider Adzooma has unveiled a new platform and brand identity, supported by several recent appointments, including Richard Gregory as managing director and executive advisor and Timothy Ng as chief technology officer.

Personified advertising company Ogury has hired Fabien Magalon as chief publisher sales officer. Magalon, who has held prominent positions at Microsoft and Facebook, will be responsible for setting the global supply strategy, leading Ogury’s international publishing team and influencing product development.

eDesk, the ecommerce-focused customer service software provider, has appointed global SaaS marketing expert Fiona O’Connor to the role of vice-president of global marketing, as the Dublin business expands its worldwide footprint. The former J2 Global senior marketer will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing strategic programmes including brand, go-to-market implementation, partners, demand generation and insight for growth acceleration.