Movers and Shakers: Dentsu, Grey, Audi, Coke, Cake and more

Grey London has poached Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO's joint executive creative director Adrian Rossi to be its chairman. In the new role, Rossi will oversee all creative development, help set and implement the creative vision, spearhead the recruitment of top talent and guide new-business creative efforts, working closely with Eduardo Maruri, president and chief executive of Grey Europe.

Stef Calcraft has stepped down as executive chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland after less than a year. Nick Waters, the long-serving British chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network Asia-Pacific, will succeed Calcraft and "transition" to the role in London.

Benjamin Braun is set to leave his role as marketing and digital director at Audi UK in March and join Samsung as chief marketing officer for Europe.

WPP’s Group M has chosen Tim Castree to fill the vacant position of North America chief executive – a key role in its biggest market, which has been underperforming. Castree, an Australian, has been global chief executive of Wavemaker and its predecessor MEC since January 2017.

Coca-Cola has hired Paul Grace, formerly sales director at distributor Coca-Cola European Partners, as its new GB marketing director.

Cheryl Calverley, former marketing director at the AA, has joined mattress company Eve Sleep as chief marketing officer.

Cake, the Havas-owned sports and entertainment agency, has appointed Rosie Holden, former managing partner at Karmarama, in the same role.

WPP has appointed Publicis Groupe's Laurent Ezekiel to the newly created position of chief marketing and growth officer.

ITV has appointed Kate Waters as director of client strategy and planning as part of its aim to forge closer strategic partnerships with brands.

Martin Glenn, chief executive of The Football Association, has resigned and will leave next summer, four years after taking the job in 2015.

The British Olympic Association's head of marketing, Leah Davis, is joining Laureus, the group that promotes sport as a force for good, as director of marketing and communications.

TBWA\London has hired Aaron Moss as head of design. Reporting to chief creative officer Andy Jex, Moss will be responsible for leading and building the agency’s design department.

Iain Jacob, the former chief executive of Publicis Media EMEA, has been appointed chair of UKOM, the body that defines and governs the UK industry standard for online measurement.

Havas Group Media social agency Socialyse has appointed Sebastian Redenz as head of paid social. Redenz previously held the same role at iProspect.