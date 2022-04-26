Movers and Shakers: Dentsu, IPG, Future, Group M, Mediaworks, Octagon and more

RocketMill has recruited Thomas Byrne from Jellyfish to be chief executive. He will replace the incumbent CEO and co-founder Sam Garrity.

Jackie Stevenson, founding partner and global chief executive of The Brooklyn Brothers, has been named chief growth officer at Interpublic Group EMEA as the holding company plans to expand its presence in the region.

Movers & Shakers: Mindshare, Pablo, Bauer, Initiative, McCann, Droga5 and more



Future has promoted Clare Dove to UK group commercial director. Dove moves up from her role UK commercial director, having joined the company in 2005 as sales director. She previously worked for Condé Nast.

Mediaworks has appointed Helen Whitfield as its chief delivery officer. Whitfield was previously chief operating officer at NBS.

The agency has also appointed Leigh Gammons as chief customer officer. Gammons joins from WPP, where he was chief executive of Wunderman Thompson technology.

Engage Hub has hired Feeza Patel as account director and Phoebe Maxwell as head of marketing. The two will be responsible for launching new divisions, marketing, and client services. Most recently, Patel was senior account manager at Seventy7 and Maxwell was PR and marketing manager at Kairos Group.

Sarah Glover and Lucy Collier, better known as "Sarah & Loose" join Octagon as creative directors. Prior to joining they were creative directors at Leagas Delaney.

Dentsu has appointed Chris Slough as regional chief client officer, solutions across EMEA. Slough joins from OgilvyOne, where he was deputy managing director and business partner.

Live Nation UK's sponsorship division has promoted Mitch Strong to the new role of vice-president of sales, media agencies. Strong’s previous role was vice-president, agency sales.

Ogury has hired Simon Porter as global head of trading and agency partnerships. Prior to this, Porter was global trading officer at Dentsu International and he has also worked at Publicis Media.

Fridays, part of newly listed hospitality brand Hostmore, has appointed Rhiannon Scarlett as its marketing officer. Scarlett joins from The Body Shop, where she was UK marketing director.

Hannah Rolph has been appointed as director of people and talent at marketing consultancy Flight Story. Rolph joins from law firm Allen & Overy, where she was head of the London recruitment team.

Digital agency iCrossing UK has promoted Maria Bain to the new role of head of audience intelligence. Bain was most recently senior strategy and insight director.

Traffic navigation app Waze has appointed Harris Beber as its chief marketing officer. Harris was formerly chief marketing officer for Vimeo.

Kin + Carta has appointed Andrew Clark as director of product. Clark joins from DeepMind, an AI systems company, where he was product manager.

Birth UK has signed director Augusto Giménez Zapiola. During his almost 30-year career he has achieved accolades at some of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

Group M UK has named Catherine Wignall as UK chief transformation and integration officer, succeeding Lisa Humphreys. Humphreys will take on the role of chief operating officer for Group M EMEA. Wignall joins from tech firm Westcon-Comstorher, where she was director of transformation.