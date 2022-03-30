Movers and Shakers: Dentsu, Sky, BuzzFeed, AnalogFolk, Uncommon, Havas and more

Cake, the Havas-owned creative agency, has promoted its managing director Rosie Holden to the vacant role of chief executive, making her the first female chief executive of the agency.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has named Lord Michael Grade as its preferred candidate to become the new chair of Ofcom.

AnalogFolk London has hired Colin Byrne, group creative director at Publicis.Poke, as its executive creative director.

Sky has appointed Brett Aumuller as managing director of Sky Media. This follows former MD Tim Pearson’s shock exit last September, after only six months in the role.

BuzzFeed has hired Future’s head of commercial, Caroline Fenner, in a sales leadership role across its Europe operations.

Uncommon Creative Studio has hired Ez Blaine, executive creative director of US-based online food ordering system ChowNow, as creative founding partner for its customer experience division.

Ete Davies, the former chief executive of Engine Creative, has joined Dentsu as EMEA chief operating officer of creative.

Ben Bilboul, chief executive of Karmarama and managing director at Accenture Interactive, is leaving the business. Karmarama's chief client officer James Denton-Clark will take over as chief executive of Karmarama.

Digital agency Engage has promoted Matt Whatt from client strategist to head of delivery.

UM Birmingham has hired Nicola Daniel to lead its strategic planning activity. Daniel spent seven years freelancing at agencies, media owners and brands. She also spent 13 years working at agencies, including PHD and Zenith.

Digital audio advertising platform AdTonos has appointed Lisa Stevenson as business director. She joins from Communicorp UK.

Havas has appointed Paul Zetlin as commercial director. He joins the team with more than 20 years’ experience working at various agencies, including Burson, FKB, Omnicom and MBA.

Creative technology and content production studio Happy Finish has hired Tim Last as head of creative tech production. Last joins the team from Vixen Labs, where he was executive producer.

Demi Wu and Kevin Hughes also join the Happy Finish creative team. Wu is an animation artist and filmmaker who has worked at Shanghai TV and Shanghai Crystal CG and Hughes joins Happy Finish as a 3D designer and media generalist.

Arnaldo Smet has been appointed as director of communications and marketing for CNBC International leaving his role as vice-president marketing EMEA at eOne.

Bluecore has promoted Sherene Hilal from SVP of product marketing and business operations to chief product officer. Ryan Deutsch joins as chief customer officer and Arvind Krishnan has been appointed as SVP of Engineering. Deutsch recently served as SVP global customer success at Persado, and Krishnan joins following a 14-year tenure at Salesforce.

Zeal Creative has appointed Sam James as head of retail and shopper within the agency’s strategic planning team. James joins from Manchester promotional marketing agency Blue Chip Marketing.

Technology company Yieldmo has appointed John Tigg as general manager for international and Guy Jackson as UK commercial director. Tigg has 15 years of experience pioneering strategies for video trading desks and programmatic strategies for TV and video. Jackson spent a decade at Teads, where his roles included head of programmatic demand.

Kimberly Douglas has left BBD Perfect Storm to join Leagas Delaney London as strategy partner and member of the leadership team.

John Snyder, co-founder of contextual targeting provider Grapeshot, has joined next-generation contextual AI specialist Illuma Technology as a shareholder and active investor.

Yahoo has appointed Alicin Reidy-Williamson as chief diversity and culture officer. She joins from Endeavor, where she served as chief inclusion officer.

Ayla De Moraes has returned to Orange Panther Collective in her new role as head of strategy. De Moraes first joined the business as maternity cover for Lorna Burt.

Orange Panther Collective has also hired Laura Gilbert as its first business director, she formerly worked at Leo Burnett and Wunderman Thompson.

Sherpa has hired Sam Batstone as the agency’s client services director, she joins from her role as business director at Creation Agency. In addition, Shiv Sharma joins as channel growth executive and Eshita Shah as account executive.

Havas Entertainment has promoted Ashley Bolt from client partner of gaming to managing partner of gaming.

Virtue Worldwide, the creative agency powered by Vice, has named Monika Zalaite as head of business development for Europe. She joins from Saatchi & Saatchi, where she worked as head of new business and marketing. Prior to that she was head of new business and marketing at MullenLowe Group.

ACNE London has appointed John Crowther as chief strategy officer and Jack Williams as head of new business, Crowther was most recently a director at Deloitte, and Williams joins from Atomic London, where he was head of new business and marketing.