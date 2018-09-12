Movers and shakers: Digitas, Wonderhood Studios, BBH, M&S, AMV and more

Digitas UK has poached Ogilvy's Emma de la Fosse to be its new creative leader. De la Fosse will serve as UK chief creative officer and report to Digitas UK chief executive Dani Bassil. She is the latest high-profile departure from Ogilvy UK after an agency restructure in May that consolidated its sub-brands under a single P&L.

Wonderhood Studios, the company founded by former Channel 4 chief executive David Abraham to unite advertising and broadcast programming, has hired the leaders of its creative agency. BBC Creative leader Aidan McClure will be the executive creative director, Jessica Lovell has joined as chief strategy officer and Alex Best is chief operating officer.

Neil Miller has joined Bartle Bogle Hegarty as global chief experience officer, with the agency expecting brand experience to grow to more than 20% of 2018 revenues. Miller joins BBH from WPP's global digital agency Possible UK, where he has been chief executive since 2015.

Marks & Spencer has appointed Jeremy Pee to the new role of chief digital and data officer. Pee is currently senior vice-president of digital at Loblaw, Canada’s biggest retailer, based in Toronto. He will join M&S on 3 December, report directly to chief executive Steve Rowe.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has appointed Polina Zabrodskaya, creative director at Publicis London, to the same role. Zabrodskaya moved to Publicis London in January last year from Publicis Italy, where she was associate creative director from 2015.

Car-buying website Carwow has appointed former agency account director Phil Lloyd as its first chief marketing officer. Lloyd joins from Snatch, the augmented reality app dubbed the "Pokémon Go for brands", where he was co-founder and chief customer officer. He will report to founder and chief executive James Hind.

VML London has hired Lucy Taylor as head of marketing and new business. Taylor, who joins from Isobel, has previously worked at Y&R and Brothers and Sisters. She starts in October and will work closely with Jon Sharpe, VML’s CEO in Europe.

The Mill London has promoted Ross Urien to creative director. In his new role, Urien will help enhance The Mill's creative output by working with artists across all disciplines.

Paul Warwick is joining The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG) as head of strategy, a new position at the company. He leaves Saatchi & Saatchi Pro, where he was planning partner. Warwick will report to Russ Lidstone, group CEO of TCEG.

The Specialist Works has appointed Tim Neligan as managing director to lead the next stage of growth following the recent management buyout led by chief executive Martin Woolley and chief operating officer Parry Jones. Working alongside Woolley and Jones, Neligan will be responsible for driving The Specialist Works’ commercial plan and will focus on strategic client development, product creation and trading.

Dating app Tinder has appointed Jenny Campbell, a former senior marketer at Nike, as chief marketing officer. Campbell was previously managing director at 72andSunny Los Angeles, joining the agency in July 2016. Before that, she spent eight years at Nike in a series of marketing roles, the last of which was senior global brand director of Nike+ membership services.

Entertainment and lifestyle marketing agency Allied Integrated Marketing has changed its name to Allied Global Marketing and opened a London office. The agency’s chief digital officer, Adam Cunningham, will relocate from the US to lead the expansion. Allied has also hired Rachel Mansson as general manager, international. She was previously vice-president, marketing, at NBCUniversal.

Muddy Stilettos, an influencer network that targets women aged 25-54 outside London in other major cities, has appointed Jo Sutherland as commercial director. She was previously head of strategy at Shortlist Media.