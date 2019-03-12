Movers and Shakers: Droga5, MediaCom, Netflix, Blis, Uber, Havas and more

Dave King, the former Exterion Media managing director and Telegraph veteran, has resurfaced at location data tech consultancy Blis. Starting in April, King will be global commercial officer and is tasked with helping the location data tech provider grow and develop a commercial strategy as it aims to scale up.

James Connelly, founder of mobile marketing agency Fetch, owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, has stepped down. Connelly founded the business when he was 23 almost 10 years ago. It was acquired by DAN in 2014 in a deal reported to be worth around £30m.

Droga5 London is expanding into experience design and brand consultancy and has hired Grace Francis as its first chief experience officer. Francis comes from Grey London, where she was head of experience design and planning and a founding partner of Grey Consultancy.

MediaCom has appointed Tom Curtis its first executive creative director. Curtis was previously head of MediaCom Beyond Advertising, the agency’s in-house specialist content marketing division.

Netflix is seeking a new chief marketing officer as Kelly Bennett is set to leave the role after six and a half years. The 46-year-old Bennett said in an interview with Variety that he did not expect to look for another full-time job, and would instead look for non-profit and board roles. Bennett will stay in place while his successor is found.

Production company Studio Yes has made two hirings after a recruitment ad featuring Theresa May went viral. It has appointed Andrew Fitzpatrick commercials producer and Jess Bray social content producer after receiving more than 500 job applications.

Uber has recruited Taj Alavi as senior director and global head of marketing communications. From December 2015 to December 2018, Alavi was head of global brand marketing at Instagram.

Sheena Sauvaire, global marketing and communications director at Topshop, is joining luxury fashion brand Belstaff as chief marketing officer. Sauvaire spent 13 years at the Arcadia Group retail brand, the first six as global head of marketing.

Donna Lamar has returned to her role as creative director at Twitter, which she left a year ago to become group creative director at Vice Media.

Darren Richardson, Havas’ British-born European executive creative director for digital and chief creative officer of its Dusseldorf office, is leaving the company to return to England after a 10-year stint overseas. He joined Havas in 2017 from BBDO and has previously also worked at R/GA, 180 Amsterdam and Crispin Porter & Bogusky Toronto.

Havas Media Group has appointed Thomas Minc managing director, global strategy, and Ellen Zaleski managing director, global insights (below). Both roles are based in New York. Minc joins from Sopexa USA, where he was managing director, and Zaleski from Nike, where she was director, consumer knowledge.

Gibraltar-based BetVictor has named Matt Parkes director of brand and creative. He was previously global head of brand and creative at Betsson Group in Malta. Parkes replaces Shane Stafford, who became chief marketing officer at Matchbook Betting Exchange in December.

WPP has appointed Cindy Rose, Microsoft’s UK chief executive, to its board as a non-executive director.

The Other Box, the platform that champions creatives from under-represented backgrounds, has hired Sima Kumar as head of fashion. In the newly created role, Kumar will be responsible for building on the company’s work to make the creative industries more inclusive by leading all fashion collaborations and partnerships.

Greater Manchester agency RMS has made Jenny Maddock head of digital. She was previously an account director at Hit Search.

Kate Austin-Smith has joined BMB as its first integrated production director, reporting to chief creative officer Matt Lever. She joins from VCCP where she was integrated production director.

Derby-based creative agency Fluid Ideas has appointed Colin Mitchell digital director. He joins from Fish Media, where he was co-founder and director.

Miranda Mitchell is joining Edelman in April as managing director of its brand practice. She was previously managing partner at Brooklyn Brothers.

RTL AdConnect has hired Nicole Haman as digital sales director. She was previously RTL Group’s multi-platform network in the Nordics.