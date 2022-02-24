Staff
Movers and Shakers: Droga5, Wonderhood, KFC, Havas, McCann, Mediahub, Criteo and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from the top left: Afua Basoah, Chris Lewis, Gideon Wilkins and Dylan Williams
Dylan Williams, chief strategy officer at Droga5 London, has left the agency. He resigned last month and there are no current plans to replace him. Damien Le Castrec, head of strategy, is leading the strategy team.

Havas Group has purchased digital experience agency Inviqa in what it said was an eight-figure deal. Inviqa, which has more than 150 employees across eight offices, will be integrated into Havas Creative's dedicated customer experience network, Havas CX.

Alex Best, chief operating officer at Wonderhood Studios, has been promoted to chief executive. He will take over the day-to-day running of the agency from David Abraham who becomes group chief executive.

KFC has appointed Richard Hall, Tesco’s head of value, membership and loyalty, as its UK marketing director. Hall succeeds Jack Hinchliffe, who was made chief marketing officer in September.

Criteo has hired Brian Gleason, currently the global chief commercial officer at Group M, as chief revenue officer. Joining on 1 April, Gleason will lead a team of more than 1,500 people.

Nigel Ashton and Rod da Rosa have joined Amplified Intelligence, an Australian online attention measurement company, to launch it in Europe. Ashton was previously global client partner at Unruly and will be senior vice-president of commercial partnerships for EMEA. Da Rosa was previously commercial operations lead at Accenture Interactive and will have the same role at his new employer.

Rapp UK has hired Afua Basoah as head of health strategy. Bashoa previously headed the London outpost of Rapp's sister health agency Rabin Martin. Rapp has also hired two strategy directors: Katie Dulake, who was previously general manager of marketing and communications at Mitsubishi Motors, and Lily Tidy, who was previously communications and digital planning director at The Shannon Company in Australia.

Allan Blair has joined VaynerMedia London as head of strategy, after four years in the same role at Engine Creative London. 

MediaHub has promoted client partner Chris Lewis to chief operating officer, in a new role for the agency.

McCann Central has promoted Gideon Wilkins to group head of research to lead its integrated research capabilities across its offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Leeds and London. 

McCann Birmingham has promoted senior art director Barrie Robinson to creative director. Robinson has been with the integrated agency for 10 years.

