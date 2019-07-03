Movers and Shakers: Engine, AnalogFolk, Ocean, GTB, Barclays, PG One, VCCP

Matt Edwards, creative and experience design chief executive of Engine, has resigned from the agency after 14 years' service. Edwards was only handed the chief executive job in January after a restructure that saw the merger of WCRS, Partners Andrews Aldridge, Trailer Park, Synergy, Slice and NuFu into Engine. He said that he is looking to pursue new opportunities.

Ete Davies is leaving AnalogFolk as managing director of the London office. It is understood that Davies has accepted a position at another agency. Bill Brock, the agency’s founder and chief executive, is taking on Davies’ responsibilities for running the London office until a replacement is found.

Ocean Outdoor has hired Phil Hall, chief commercial strategy officer at MediaCom, as co-managing director UK in a newly created role. Hall has been at MediaCom for 18 years and has regularly featured in Campaign's annual top 10 media buyers.

WPP has hired Robert Guay to replace Satish Korde as global chief executive of GTB, the specialist unit that looks after Ford. Guay, who recently left his role as executive vice-president and managing director of the Boston and Detroit offices of Digitas, will join GTB at the end of the month. Korde will become chairman emeritus, "assisting Ford on strategic projects around the world", according to a WPP statement.

Claire Hilton, managing director, brand and insight, at Barclays, is leaving after more than 16 years. Hilton is understood to have a new job lined up, but she and Barclays declined to comment.

Publicis Media has given Nadine Young, the boss of its specialist Procter & Gamble agency PG One, an additional role as UK managing director of Starcom and named Mark Howley, interim UK chief executive of Starcom, as its permanent boss.

Darren Bentley, former chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket.com Group, has joined Cazoo, a used-car buying and rental platform founded by Alex Chesterman, the entrepreneur behind Lovefilm and Zoopla.

Maria Sebastian, senior vice-president for brand, marketing and product at Starbucks EMEA, is leaving the company later this month. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that Sebastian would be leaving in mid-July, but declined to provide further details.

Sophie Maunder, chief executive of VCCP’s direct and CRM division VCCP me, has been appointed to head a new division, VCCP Ignite, which formalises VCCP’s customer journey-mapping offering.

Reponsibility for VCCP me is passing to its managing director, Louise Morgan. VCCP chief executive Michael Sugden said there would be "developments in the next two to three weeks" on VCCP me and the chief executive role, but declined to comment further.

Jessica Spence, chief commercial officer at Carlsberg, has quit to join spirits giant Beam Suntory in October as its first president of brands. Carlsberg has given vice-president of global marketing Robbie Millar interim responsibility for the group commercial department until it finds a replacement for Spence.

Cake, the sport and entertainment agency of Havas, has hired Charlie Piggott as new business director. She was previously global new business and marketing manager at MullenLowe Open.

Connected experience agency SharpEnd has appointed Rob Hollands as its first managing director. He previously held the same role at Anthem Worldwide.

Grey London has hired Dave Robinson, previously head of design at VCCP, as head of integrated design.