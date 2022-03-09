Shauna Lewis
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and Shakers: Engine, Grey, Wavemaker, M&C Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Publicis.Poke and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Emily Marr (left) and Natalie Kozlowska; Rozzi Merrington; Guy Bradbury; and Kazim Rashid
Clockwise from top left: Emily Marr (left) and Natalie Kozlowska; Rozzi Merrington; Guy Bradbury; and Kazim Rashid

IPG agency Golin has promoted George Bryant, founding partner and chief creative officer of The Brooklyn Brothers, to the newly created role of group chief creative officer.

Next 15 Communications Group is taking over Engine Group UK, owner of ad agency Engine Creative, for an enterprise value of £77.5m. 

Grey London has hired David Wigglesworth, creative director at Droga5 London, as executive creative director.

Deutsch LA – opened in 1995 by former New York City-based parent Deutsch Inc – is embarking on its first foray to these shores with an office opening in London.

Publicis.Poke has hired Frederico Roberto as commerce creative director, following the appointment of Alison Hoad as chief strategy officer.

Leo Burnett London has appointed Meta’s Natalie Kozlowska to the new role of head of production and innovation.

M&C Saatchi London has hired Atomic London's Guy Bradbury to the new role of creative partner, the first in a series of upcoming appointments for the agency.

Wavemaker UK has appointed Rozzi Merrington as head of innovation, replacing Sarah Salter, who moved to global head of applied innovation at Wavemaker’s Worldwide Consulting Hub in January. Merrington joins from AI agency Voxly Digital, where she was head of innovation strategy.

The Maverick Group has blown the starting whistle on its Sports and Entertainment division, appointing Nick Addecott as director. Addecott has spent more than two decades in the industry, most recently as head of sales and partnerships for SaaS fintech, Tappit.

Electronic music platform Resident Advisor has appointed Kazim Rashid as chief brand and creative officer. Rashid has worked for Vice Media’s advertising agency Virtue and most recently founded Mixcloud’s in-house creative agency Loud, while also serving as creative director for the agency.

Dave Bennett has joined Rise at Seven as communications director. Formerly, Bennett was the global MD of Exposure and director of Freuds.

Liam Hamill has rejoined branding company Venturethree as principal, growth and strategy. Hamill was strategy director from 2012 to 2016, after which he held strategy-based roles at Lippincott and Wolff Olins, and most recently led brand and marketing strategy for Epic Games.

Production agency Happy Finish has appointed Jerome Botbol as its first head of immersive. Previously head of strategic partnerships, Botbol will be replaced by Lyndon Greenlees, who joins from Group Nine Media where he was director of global partnerships.

Cain & Abel DDB has bolstered its direct response team, making two new senior appointments. Jay Thom joins as strategy director, having previously held the role of associate strategy director at RAPP, and Vikki Stewart has had an internal promotion from planning director to head of commerce strategy.

FutureBrand has made an internal appointment, making Australia-based Stephen Barber its chief experience officer. At the FutureBrand office Down Under, Barber was brand experience director.

Beatrice Vears has joined HDY Agency, content marketing specialists, as managing director. Vears was most recently marketing director for Sodexo Live.

Global channel agency Sherpa has appointed Bradley Forsdick as channel platforms manager. Previously, Forsdick was product manager at Propeller Studios.

Healthcare marketing communications agency Onyx Health has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Alison Davies as associate director and Sarah Walton as account director. Davies previously worked as associate director of scientific communications for Weber Shandwick and BSMG Worldwide and Walton joins from Dawson Walker Communications, with her most recent role was PR and events director.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
How Heineken used TV and YouTube to win at the Euros

How Heineken used TV and YouTube to win at the Euros

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Promoted

March 04, 2022
Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Promoted

March 01, 2022