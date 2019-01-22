Movers and Shakers: Engine, Jungle Creations, Just Eat, Superunion and more

Engine has revealed its new management structure as it prepares to dissolve its agency brands this year. Matt Edwards, chief executive of WCRS, becomes chief executive of creative and experience design. Billy Faithfull, executive creative director at WCRS, is now chief creative officer for Engine, while Simon Peck, group managing director of Engine, has been named chief client officer.

Jungle Creations has poached Dylan Davenport, managing partner at Adam & Eve/DDB, to be managing director of Treehouse, its new creative agency that is set to officially launch in April. Davenport joined Adam & Eve in 2011 as business director, and was promoted to global brand director in 2015 and managing partner in 2017.

Brand agency Superunion has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty London managing partner Holly Maguire as UK managing director. Maguire is tasked with driving growth of the WPP network’s UK business and managing existing clients including Coca-Cola, International Airlines Group, Nestlé, Tesco and Vodafone.

Just Eat has appointed Peter Duffy as interim chief executive with immediate effect, after Peter Plumb stepped down from the company. Duffy joined Just Eat in May last year as chief customer officer, replacing former global chief marketing officer Barnaby Dawe.

IProspect has promoted managing director Jack Swayne to London chief executive after current UK boss Stefan Bardega was handed a pan-European leadership role. Bardega, currently UK and Ireland chief executive, will become EMEA president in March. He replaces Mark Fagan, who has been promoted to the new position of president of global business operations.

News UK is changing its commercial publishing strategy to become brand-focused rather than platform-led as it merges its print and digital teams. Ben Walmsley, digital commercial director at The Bridge, becomes commercial director of publishing. The newly created role means Walmsley's remit will expand to include print across The Sun and The Times.

Tess Macleod Smith, vice-president of media and publishing at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, will leave the company next month. The former group publishing director at Hearst UK's luxury magazine titles joined Net-a-Porter in February 2012 as its group publishing director and has led projects including the launch of print magazine Porter in 2014.

Twitter is looking for a new leader of its in-house creative team after the departure of Jayanta Jenkins. The social media company has posted a job listing for executive creative director of Twitter’s Creative #Studio, which it says "brings life" to the brand’s marketing and communications.

Ogilvy UK has appointed James Brook-Partridge as head of moving image – a new role created as part of the recent restructure. Brook-Partridge has spent the past decade in senior production roles at Ogilvy and Hogarth in Asia-Pacific.

Mark Creighton, the former Dentsu Aegis Network chief operating officer, will become CEO of digital learning company Avado Learning on January 28. Avado's clients include WPP, Microsoft and Vodafone.

L'Oréal has promoted Sam Crossman to UK chief digital officer, after his predecessor, Nick Buckley, relocated to Copenhagen to become chief marketing officer of L'Oréal Nordics. Crossman was previously head of digital marketing for L'Oréal Paris.

Data-driven marketing agency Artefact has appointed Sarah De Martin as UK managing director. De Martin was previously managing partner at OMD EMEA and, before that, was global group account director at Initiative.

Bauer Radio has appointed Brett Spencer to the newly created position of digital content director. He will focus on extending intellectual property audience reach and engagement on digital platforms across brands including Kiss, Magic and Greatest Hits. Spencer was previously at the BBC as editor, digital, for Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music and BBC Asian Network.

Virgin Experience Days has hired Dan Pearce as its first chief marketing officer. Pearce was formerly senior vice-president, international marketing, at Ticketmaster. The appointment follows that of Richard Hurd-Wood as chief executive in 2018.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has appointed Tony Singh, content and business development director at BT, as chief commercial officer. The move will allow current chief commercial officer Sanjay Patel to focus solely on his other role of managing director – new competition.

Milton Keynes-based Clarity has hired James Warfield as creative director. He was previously group creative director at Unidays.

Volkswagen Financial Services has appointed Dan James as marketing director, a new role for the company in the UK. James has worked at the business since 2006 in various commercial and marketing roles, most recently as head of marketing.

China-focused marketing agency Hot Pot Digital has recruited Cat Navarro as its first chief operating officer. She was previously chief of staff at Quill.