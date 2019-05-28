Movers and Shakers: Engine, McCann, Kinetic, Mediatel, Mindshare, M/SIX

Simon Peck, chief growth officer at Engine, has quit the agency. Formerly Engine’s group managing director, Peck only took up the new position in January after a restructure that saw all of the company's agency brands come under the Engine umbrella. He had worked at the agency for more than 20 years, having joined the now-defunct WCRS in 1998.

Sheryl Marjoram, managing director at McCann London, has been named the agency’s next chief executive. Marjoram, who was business director at McCann Erickson during 2000-2003, rejoined the shop in 2017. She will succeed Alex Lubar, who is set to become president of McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific later this year.

Alistair MacCallum, UK chief executive of M/SIX, is joining Kinetic in the same role. He replaces Stuart Taylor, who announced his departure in February. Kinetic is the UK’s biggest out-of-home buying agency. WPP recently closed Tenthavenue, the mini-holding company that housed Kinetic, with Kinetic now formally sitting within Group M.

M/SIX, meanwhile, has hired iProspect’s UK chief executive, Jack Swayne, as chief executive for UK and EMEA. Swayne was only named chief executive of iProspect in January, but has spent his whole career at Dentsu Aegis Network and has been at iProspect since 2013. He will leave iProspect at the end of June and join M/SIX at the start of September, reporting to global chief executive Jess Burley.

Group M has appointed Carmelita Lubos to the newly created role of chief talent officer UK. Joining in July, she will report to UK chief executive Tom George. Lubos is currently global director of talent at Deliveroo, and was previously director, global talent management at Burberry.

Neuro-Insight has promoted head of business development Shazia Ginai to UK chief executive. She will replace Heather Andrew, who is stepping down from the role but will continue as a non-executive director. Ginai joined in 2017 from GHD, where she was global head of insights.

Greg Grimmer has been appointed chief executive of Mediatel. He will start on 1 July, replacing Derek Jones, who will become executive chairman. Grimmer was chief operating officer at Fetch for five years from 2014 and stepped down earlier this year.

Mindshare has appointed Steve Blakeman as global media lead for the Nestlé account. He was most recently managing director for global accounts at OMD, overseeing Renault. Blakeman was also previously chief executive of OMD Asia and was based in Singapore for four years.

R/GA London has hired Dayoung Yun as creative director - the first major creative hire made by chief creative officer for EMEA Andrew Le Masurier. Yun joins from Pablo, where she held the same role and played a key part in new business pitches for The Laughing Cow and Holland & Barrett. She had previously spent 10 years at various Crispin Porter Bogusky offices, including London, which she helped set up to service account for Mondelez and Burger King.

Outsider has signed British director Kit Lynch-Robinson for worldwide representation, excluding the US and Mexico. Lynch-Robinson is a specialist in automotive filmmaking and is best known for directing the first three series of Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour and Top Gear. He has also shot ads for brands including Land Rover, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz and Ford.

Experience agency Imagination has appointed Stephen Van Elst to the dual role of global innovation director for Ford and creative director at its immersive studio. Van Elst returns to Imagination after 16 years, when he held roles including chief creative officer at Spinifex North America in Los Angeles.

TVC Group has hired Becky McKinlay as managing director. Starting on 2 July, she joins from WPP, where she was lead for Team Energy, working on the BP account.

Product sampling platform SoPost has appointed Toby Evans as director of publishing and platform partnerships. Evans spent 15 years at Time Inc, most recently as digital director, fashion and beauty group. He left Time Inc in June 2018 and had been working as an independent consultant.