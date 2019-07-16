Movers and Shakers: Engine, Netflix, Wavemaker, Now, Sainsbury's, M&S, Dazed

Engine has appointed Ete Davies as chief executive of its creative and experience design division. Davies, who joins in September, had quit as managing director of AnalogFolk London, as Campaign revealed last week. He will report to Engine’s European chief executive, Jim Moffatt, and replaces Matt Edwards, who has resigned from the business after 14 years.

Netflix has hired the chief marketing officer of BBC Studios, Jackie Lee-Joe, in the same role. She replaces Kelly Bennett, who announced in March that he would retire after six years at the company. Lee-Joe will report to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, and relocate from London to Los Angeles.

WPP has named MediaCom’s Toby Jenner as global chief executive of sister agency Wavemaker. Jenner, global chief operations officer at MediaCom, has a reputation for winning new business, helping to win big, international accounts including Adidas and Mars in the past 12 months. He will start at Wavemaker in September.

Sainsbury's has promoted Mark Given to chief marketing officer as part of a move to integrate the functions of Sainsbury's supermarket with Sainsbury's Argos, the non-grocery part of the business. It means that Sainsbury's Argos marketing director Gary Kibble will leave, two years after he joined from Mothercare.

Now has hired Above & Beyond creative director Ben da Costa as chief creative officer, as Remco Graham prepares to leave the agency "to take on a new challenge". Graham departs in mid-August after three-and-a-half years, with da Costa due to start at the beginning of September. Da Costa will oversee an eight-strong creative department.

Jill McDonald is leaving Marks & Spencer, where she has been managing director of clothing and home for less than two years. McDonald is a former British Airways and McDonald’s marketer who rose to become the fast-food chain’s UK chief executive and later moved to the same role at Halfords. She started at M&S in autumn 2017 after the retailer recruited her to turn around its struggling non-food offering.

In-game advertising platform Bidstack Group has appointed Rob Dembitz as chief commercial officer and Simon Gosling as chief marketing officer. Dembitz was managing director at MediaLink from 2017 to February 2018 and has since been a board member and advisor to several companies. Gosling was a futurist at Unruly from 2016 to September 2018, when left to found his own consultancy, Great Intro.

Steve Martin, global chief executive of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, will relocate to Sydney in September with the remit of supporting the agency’s Australian office and expanding its presence in south-east Asia. The London office will still be run by the UK chief executive Jamie Wynne-Morgan and joint managing directors Jodie Fullagar and Rich Barker.

Biscuit Filmworks has signed Molly Manners to its directorial roster in the UK. Manners was previously represented by Academy. She began her career at 4Creative, Channel 4’s in-house agency, where she created award-winning TV promo campaigns including "Funny fortnight" and "Short shorts". As well as her commercial work as a creative and director, she directs longer-form narrative projects. Her short film Here Boy was picked up by Amazon and she shot a recent episode of Sky Arts’ comedy series Urban Myths.

Dazed Media, publisher of Dazed magazine, has hired Rozana Hall as commercial director. Hall joins from Vogue, where she was an account director.

2CV Research has appointed Antonia Cheese as global business development director. She was previously director of quant and analytics at Crowd DNA.

Geometry UK has promoted Debbie Ellison from head of digital (digital shopper and ecommerce) to chief digital officer.

Global creative production and sourcing agency Tag has named Alex Abrams head of business development EMEA. He was previously global head of enterprise sales at video adtech business Peach (formerly Group IMD).

Manchester digital agency e3creative has rebranded to Dept, six months after it was acquired by international digital agency Dept. It will continue to be led by e3creative founder Jake Welsh.

Tipi Group has promoted a trio of its top staff. Gareth Owen, previously managing director of digital performance agency Roast, becomes group managing director. He is succeeded by John Barham, previously head of paid media at Roast. Finally, Jessica Hodgson has been promoted from client partner to group client services director.

Manchester-based Go!, billed as the first intermediary in the UK outside London, has officially launched. It was set up last year by brothers Gareth and Russell Oakley. Gareth was previously director of business development at Adam Recruitment, while Russell was senior partnerships director and general manager, north, at Joe Media.