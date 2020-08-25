Movers and Shakers: Facebook, Virgin Atlantic, Airbnb, Dentsu, MSQ Partners

Facebook chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio is stepping down after two years in the role. He has not revealed his next move. Lucio cited a "challenging year for all" and stated his desire "to dedicate 100% of my time to diversity, inclusion and equity". While Lucio said he is grateful to Facebook and its mission to connect people during Covid-19, he suggested that the platform and its leadership still had work to do.

Claire Cronin, chief marketing officer at Virgin Atlantic, is exiting the company after six years to take time out as she is expecting her first child next month and plans to join a new industry in 2021.

She will hand over the reins to Siobhan Fitzpatrick, vice-president for digital and distribution, who will have an expanded role to include digital, loyalty and customer journey. She joined the company in 2018.

Airbnb EMEA marketing director Caroline Hudack has departed the company to "take a break". Freddie Eaves, brand marketing manager for UK and northern Europe, will lead marketing for the UK.

Alexandre Sap is leaving his post as Dentsu's chief entertainment and luxury officer. He is planning to launch an agency focusing on brand strategies and content created by artists and designers.

MSQ Partners, owner of agencies including The Gate, Walk-In Media and Twentysix, has appointed Robert Goodwin as the group's first chief data officer. Goodwin joins from Wunderman Thompson, where he was partner and head of data strategy.

Kate Allen has been named digital project manager at Exeter-based digital agency Organic. She joins the newly created project management office. Allen will report to operations director Charlie Lycett-Smith. Before Organic, Allen was project manager at Sparx.

Brand design agency JDO has hired Alex Lazarevic as design director. She reports to the agency's founder and creative director, Paul Drake. Lazarevic previously worked as a freelancer.

FirmDecisions has appointed David Brocklehurst as chairman. Brocklehurst founded the company in 1997 and has been managing director – APAC since 2011.

Digital transformation business Kin & Carta has promoted four of its top staff. David Tuck and Stephen Wilson, previously joint-managing directors of Kin & Carta Create, become group chief executive, Europe, and global chief technology officer respectively. They are replaced by Lindsay Ratcliffe, previously Kin & Carta Create Europe’s director of design. Finally, Matthew Froggatt, chief executive of Incite, has been handed the additional role of global chief strategy officer at Kin & Carta.

Edinburgh-based creative house Studio Something has made a series of promotions. The company is moving to a group structure, splitting its offering into three strands: creative, entertainment and venture. Founders Ian Greenhill and Jordan Laird have been appointed chief executive and executive creative director respectively. Tracey Paxman, previously client services director, becomes head of agency, while series producer Andy Maas becomes head of production.

Aberdeen-based audio visual marketing agency AVC Immedia has promoted Keith Robertson to operations director. He has worked at the agency since 2000 and was previously general manager – media and sports productions.

Newcastle-based Inspired Agency has enlisted Ruth Barrett as head of content and digital PR. She previously worked as a freelance digital PR consultant.