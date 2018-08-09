Movers and shakers: FCB, BT, BBDO, MediaCom, TBWA\London, Fold7, We Are Social and more

Luis Silva Dias

Luis Silva Dias has been promoted to chief executive of FCB International to replace Sébastien Desclée, who has moved to a new global content arm. He has been creative creative officer of FCB International since 2014.

BT has promoted Pete Oliver to its top consumer marketing role as part of a restructure aimed at speeding up the roll-out of new converged services. Oliver, previously sales and marketing lead for the BT brand, becomes managing director of marketing for its Consumer division with responsibility for both BT and EE. Max Taylor, managing director of marketing for EE, has left the business to "take on a new opportunity", BT said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sky has named Catherine Lees as marketing director for Sky Mobile, Broadband and Talk. She replaces ex-EE brand director Spencer McHugh, who left after around a year in the post. Lees first joined Sky from Accenture in 2010 and has held a variety of marketing roles, most recently director of entertainment marketing.

BBDO has appointed Mark Lainas to the dual role of chief innovation officer for BBDO Europe, and global chief innovation officer for Mars, Inc. He joins from Ogilvy UK where he was promoted to managing director in charge of behavioural interventions agency Ogilvy Change and performance social media agency Social.Lab.



MediaCom has hired former iProspect UK boss Felicity Long to the newly created role of managing director of its Connected Execution digital activation division. She takes up the new role on 1 October, and will be responsible for setting the digital vision, products and service requirements for Connected Execution, created in 2015 to focus on paid search, paid social and programmatic buying.

TBWA\London has poached Michelle Gilson from Adam & Eve/DDB to be its head of planning, a newly created position at the agency. Gilson will join in September and report to Anna Vogt, the chief strategy officer at TBWA\London.

Fold7 has bolstered its creative team with five new appointments: Simon Hipwell and Matt Pam as creative directors, Simon Helm as senior creative, Maggie Roberts as head of creative services and Geneva Stanton as content creative. Hipwell, Pam and Stanton join from BMB; Roberts from Havas London; and Helm from Grey London.

We Are Social has hired Sam Cox as senior creative technologist. Cox joins from the Accenture-owned digital and innovation consultancy Fjord, where he held the same role working with clients including DIY chain Kingfisher. At We Are Social he will focus on how social can interact with the physical world through technology to drive human interactions.

OMD UK has poached Carat's Alison Ashworth to be chief strategy officer, while managing partner Laura Fenton has been promoted to managing director. Ashworth joins from Carat where she was global strategy partner.

Exterion Media has appointed Steve Hawker as UK marketing director. He joins from ADARA, where he is currently global marketing director. Hawker will report directly to Nigel Clarkson, chief revenue officer.

Software company Sage has promoted Ron McMurtrie to chief marketing officer. He was previously executive vice-president of customer marketing.

The Trade Desk, the global advertising technology platform, has appointed Anna Forbes as its UK general manager. Before joining The Trade Desk, Anna was managing director of EMEA at mobile advertising analytics company Marchex.