Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Movers and Shakers: FCB Inferno, Mcgarrybowen, Carat, Ford, M&C Saatchi

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry

Richard Lawson: joined FCB Inferno in February 2018
Richard Lawson: joined FCB Inferno in February 2018

Richard Lawson, managing director at FCB Inferno, has left the agency after less than a year. It is understood that he is leaving to take up a new role. Lawson joined FCB Inferno in February last year, replacing Sharon Jiggins, who was promoted to executive vice-president for client services

Former agency bosses Daren Rubins and Liz Jones have launched an executive search business, Conker, for the media industry. Rubins is the former UK chief executive of Omnicom’s PHD, and Jones the former chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network’s business-to-business arm.

Jason Gonsalves, chief executive of Mcgarrybowen, has departed after two-and-a-half years. Gonsalves joined Mcgarrybowen in 2016, replacing Rick Hirst as the agency's chief executive. Dentsu Aegis Network is searching for a replacement.

Fabrice Otaño, former senior vice president, chief data officer at AccorHotels, has joined Carat as its first global chief intelligence officer. He will lead the Dentsu Aegis Network-owned agency’s intelligence arm, which is made up of M1, a people-based data platform, and more than 4,500 data science, analytics and technology specialists.

Ford of Britain has appointed Mandy Dean as marketing director, effective immediately. Dean, who has spent 23 years at Ford, had been marketing communications manager since January 2018. She replaces Lisa Brankin, who has moved to the role of sales director.

M&C Saatchi has promoted Mark Newnes to deputy managing director after a strong year of new-business wins. Newnes previously led the NatWest and Royal Mail accounts at the agency.

Rod Manley, the former executive vice-president for influence marketing and communications at Calvin Klein, has joined Burberry as chief marketing officer. He replaces Sarah Manley, who stepped down in the summer, shortly after chief creative officer Christopher Bailey left.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago
ADLAND: "Stay focussed on people"

ADLAND: "Stay focussed on people"

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago
ADLAND: How entertainment moments create blockbuster brands

ADLAND: How entertainment moments create blockbuster brands

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
ADLAND: Why talent creates lasting impact

ADLAND: Why talent creates lasting impact

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago