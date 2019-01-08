Movers and Shakers: FCB Inferno, Mcgarrybowen, Carat, Ford and more

Richard Lawson, managing director at FCB Inferno, has departed the agency after less than a year. It is understood that he is leaving to take up a new role. Lawson joined FCB Inferno in February last year, replacing Sharon Jiggins, who was promoted to executive vice-president for client services.

Former agency bosses Daren Rubins and Liz Jones have launched an executive search business, Conker, for the media industry. Rubins is the former UK chief executive of Omnicom’s PHD, while Jones is the former chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network’s business-to-business arm.

Jason Gonsalves, chief executive of Mcgarrybowen, has departed the company after two-and-a-half years. Gonsalves joined Mcgarrybowen in 2016, replacing Rick Hirst as chief executive. Dentsu Aegis Network is searching for a replacement.

Fabrice Otaño, the former senior vice-president and chief data officer at AccorHotels, has joined Carat as its first global chief intelligence officer. He will lead the Dentsu Aegis Network agency’s intelligence arm, which is made up of M1, a people-based data platform, and more than 4,500 data science, analytics and technology specialists.

Ford of Britain has appointed Mandy Dean as marketing director, effective immediately. Dean, who has spent 23 years at the carmaker, had been marketing communications manager since January 2018. She replaces Lisa Brankin, who has moved to the role of sales director.

M&C Saatchi has promoted Mark Newnes to deputy managing director after a year of new-business wins. Newnes previously led the NatWest and Royal Mail accounts at the agency.

Rod Manley, the former executive vice-president for influence marketing and communications at Calvin Klein, has joined Burberry as chief marketing officer. He replaces Sarah Manley, who stepped down in the summer shortly after the departure of chief creative officer Christopher Bailey.