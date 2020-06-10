Movers and Shakers: Ford, Rapp, Above & Beyond, D&AD, Leagas Delaney, BBC

Ford has appointed Peter Zillig, outgoing chief executive of Cheil UK, as director, brand and marketing communications, for Europe. He will join Ford on 1 July. Anthony Ireson, who was previously director of marketing communications at Ford Europe, has moved to the role of director of customer services for Ford UK.

John Treacy, executive creative director at Proximity, is stepping down after the agency merged with Rapp last month. Treacy, who has worked at Proximity since 2013, said he is taking the opportunity "to go in a different direction". The newly merged Rapp UK will led by chief creative officer Al Mackie, who joined Rapp in 2017.

Above & Beyond has appointed former Grey London and Bartle Bogle Hegarty creative leader Dominic Goldman as executive creative director. David Billing, group chief creative officer at The Beyond Collective, will hand over the creative reins of Above & Beyond to Goldman and focus on the wider group.

Fergus Hay, chief executive of Leagas Delaney, has left the agency. A spokesman said that he had exited the business but would not comment further due to an ongoing legal process.

Nicolas Roope, co-founder of Poke who left last year shortly after the agency was merged with Publicis London, has launched a "pop-up" consultancy, Reset Sessions, to help brands looking to adjust quickly amid the disruption caused by coronavirus. He is joined by fellow co-founder Hanisha Kotecha, former managing director at Good Agency.

D&AD chief executive Patrick Burgoyne has stepped down as the organisation restructures in response to the financial impact of coronavirus. The charity said that Burgoyne "unselfishly volunteered to relinquish his role" as it plans a "significant reduction" in staff numbers. Dara Lynch, who has been chief operating officer for 12 years, will take over in leading the company.

Tim Davie, chief executive of the BBC’s commercial operations, BBC Studios, has been named the corporation’s next director-general. Davie, who began his career as a marketer at Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo, joined the BBC as director of marketing, communications and audiences in 2005. He will take over from Tony Hall in September.

The Evening Standard has picked Forbes’ Charles Yardley as chief executive to replace Mike Soutar, who left at the end of May. Yardley, who has 20 years’ experience in the media industry, will join the company on 15 June and report to Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the Evening Standard.

Four industry figures have launched Trouble Maker, billed as a new end-to-end content, media and distribution agency. The founders are chief executive Simon Hankin, chief strategy officer Jonathan Fraser, chief business officer Adam Clarkson and chief marketing officer Jonny Grum. Hankin is the founder of Holler, which was sold to Publicis in 2011 and where Fraser and Clarkson also worked. Trouble Maker launches with Peroni Nastro Azzurro as its first client.

Kraft Heinz has appointed Cristina Kenz as chief growth officer for the food company’s international zone. She joins from Danone, where she was general manager of marketing for Spain.

Heineken has named Bram Westenbrink senior director for the global Heineken brand. He was previously vice-president, marketing, at Heineken Brazil.

We Are Social has chosen Rakesh Chadee as design director in the UK. He joins after a brief stint as creative strategist at Facebook’s Creative Shop and previously spent six years at Iris.

Exeter-based digital agency Organic has recruited Natalie Barton as strategic account director. She joins from Creation Media, where she was account director.

YouTube specialist influencer marketing agency Digital Voices made a trio of hires. Caner Daywood and Sammy Albon join as creative strategists, while Jack Faulkner has been appointed campaign producer. Daywood was previously social media creative strategist at VMLY&R; Albon was a freelance digital content producer; and Faulkner was gaming campaign release co-ordinator at SG Gaming.

Elvis has enlisted Jenna Russell as senior strategist. She was previously creative strategist at Fall off the Wall.

Outernet has appointed Anthony Rochford as head of scheduling. He was previously director of programming for MTV UK, northern and eastern Europe.

Former Morrisons marketing director Mike Hoban has joined Scottish butchers Donald Russell, holder of a royal warrant, as chief executive.

Zenus Bank, a soon-to-launch US digital bank, has named John Woods chief marketing officer. He is a former European ecommerce and digital marketing director at Samsung Electronics and has also held a number of roles at Barclays. He will initially be based in London.

Dan Clays, chief executive of Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed new chair of advertising industry education programme Media Smart. He succeeds McCann Worldgroup chief executive Mark Lund, who has held the position for six years.