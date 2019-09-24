Movers and Shakers: The Gate, OMD, WPP, Moonpig, BBH, 2Heads, CSM

Lucas Peon, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson, is joining The Gate in the same role. He replaces Beri Cheetham, who is planning to relocate to the US in a new role within the MSQ Partners holding company. Peon joins in December and will form part of the management team alongside chief executive Jamie Elliott and chief strategy officer Kit Altin.

OMD UK has recruited Vizeum's Charlie Ebdy as chief strategy officer. Ebdy, who is currently in the same position at Vizeum, will join in November and report to group chief executive Tim Pearson. At OMD, Ebdy will oversee strategic thinking and help develop products. He replaces Alison Ashworth, who joined in August 2018 but left earlier this year to go on a sabbatical.

Keith Weed is joining the board of WPP as a non-executive director. The former Unilever chief marketing and communications officer will take on the role on 1 November.

Moonpig has appointed Kristof Fahy as chief marketing officer. Fahy joins from Checkatrade, where he held the same position. Before that, he was chief customer officer at Hostelworld and Ladbrokes Coral Group.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has hired Chris Bamford as its first creative director in PR. He started this month and is part of the creative department, reporting to chief creative officer Ian Heartfield. Bamford will work across clients including Samsung and Burger King, with the aim of expanding the agency’s remit in PR and influencer marketing.

Jordan Waid has been appointed global executive creative director at experience agency 2Heads. Waid takes on the position in a part-time capacity while continuing to run his company, The Social Impact Co, which describes itself as an "idea studio" that designs products to make a positive impact.

CSM Sport & Entertainment has appointed Gary Brosnan as executive creative director. He joins from Octopus Group, where he was board-level creative director.

The Kite Factory has named Colin Smith head of data and analytics. He was previously analytics, data and insights director at Agenda21.

Nexus Studios has announced a roster of directors, animators and illustrators from Japan. The production company will represent the creative talent in Europe and North America ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The roster includes directors Kouhei Nakama, Hideyuki Tanaka, Shishi Yamazaki and Masahito Kobayashi, and illustrators Kazuhisa Uragami, Takahiro Suganuma and Takeshi Miyasaka.

Anonymous Content has signed director Elena Petitti di Roreto to its UK roster for commercial and music video representation. She has created work for brands including Hennessy, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Hugo Boss, Vogue Italia and i-D. Petitti di Roreto remains with Epoch Films for US representation.

Adtech group Centro has appointed Andy McNab as country manager in the UK. He was previously a senior advisor at MiQ.

TVC has recruited Rachel Francis as client services director. She was previously director at Kaizo.

Manchester-based intermediary Go! has hired Aimeé Howells as brand relationship manager. She was previously associate relationship director at Manchester United.