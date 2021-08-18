Movers and Shakers: Global, Admedia, MullenLowe, Virgin Media O2, Jellyfish, Epsilon

Two of advertising’s most experienced media entrepreneurs – former Outdoor Plus boss Jonathan Lewis and ex-MediaCom CEO Stephen Allan – have led a consortium of investors that has taken majority control of Admedia, the outdoor firm that handles ad sales at most UK motorway services.

Executive partner Laurence Green is leaving MullenLowe, the agency he joined after it bought his start-up 101 in 2017.

Virgin Media O2 has named former Tesco Mobile CMO Simon Groves as director of brand and marketing, following the departure from the company of O2’s Nina Bibby and Virgin Media’s Cilesta Van Doorn.

Telegraph chief revenue officer Chris Forrester is joining Global as director of commercial for outdoor. He replaces Ollie Deane, who is leaving the company next year.

Jellyfish has hired Dentsu Merkle pair Thomas Byrne and Adam Guilfoyle to global leadership roles.

The CEO of Publicis Groupe's $4bn data company Epsilon, Bryan Kennedy, is retiring, with former Conversant CEO John Giuliani replacing him as executive chairman.

Reddit has grown its advertising business with a pair of sales leadership appointments. David Trencher has been promoted to head of large customer sales for the UK, EMEA and Australia. Maria Purcell joins from Facebook as head of growth partnerships (mid-market and small-medium business sales) across the same regions.

Wunderman Thompson UK has strengthened its planning department with the appointment of Emily Rule to the new role of head of strategy. Rule joins from BBH London where she was a strategy director.

WPP/Grey London's global executive creative director Bryn Attewell is joining purpose-driven strategic and creative shop Good Agency in the same role, replacing Reuben Turner.

M&C Saatchi has appointed Rich Edwards as head of planning for its O2 business. Edwards previously spent nearly eight-and-a-half years at M&C Saatchi Group customer agency Lida.

Two Leeds-based agencies are to merge to create a new operation that plans to have 600 staff within three years. Home, which last year was the second biggest UK regional creative agency by billings, will link up with IMA (formerly Intermarketing) to create IMA Home. Steve Sowden, chief operating officer at IMA, and Dave Sewards, group chairman at Home, will both retain their job titles.

VMLY&R has hired Simon Macfarlane as executive director of technology for EMEA. He will work closely with EMEA CEO Andrew Dimitriou, EMEA CXO Karen Boswell and Europe’s executive director of growth, Emma Storer, “to build relationships with technology providers and strengthen VMLY&R’s digital transformation offering across the region”. Macfarlane joins from IBM iX and has worked in the digital space at leading agencies and consultancies in the UK, Europe, APAC and North America for more than 16 years.

Accenture Interactive has appointed Lauren Walker, most recently chief data and digital officer and COO at Dentsu International, as managing director. The experienced digital transformation executive has worked in global and executive board roles for more than 20 years, responsible for “driving change at the intersection of digital, data, tech and customer centricity”.

Former Tesco head of insight Nick Meagher is joining The Co-op to support its “Co-operating for a fairer world” vision. Meagher, who has held global insight leadership roles at both Unilever and Mondelez International, takes on the role of head of insight and research at The Co-op, and will report to Charlotte Lock – director of data, digital and loyalty.

Independent creative agency The Corner has appointed Alex Duyile as talent brand manager, a new role that will help grow its ever-expanding influencer talent base, while managing the creation and launches of intellectual property for their creators. Duyile was previously marketing manager at online menswear retail platform S Is For Shop.

Premier Foods, home to brands including Bisto, Oxo and Mr Kipling, has strengthened its sustainability team with the hire of Nick Brown as director of ESG, a newly created role. Reporting to corporate affairs and ESG director Hannah Collyer, Brown joins from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and will be responsible for “delivering against Premier’s ambitious sustainability targets”.

The Creative Engagement Group has expanded its behavioural science consultancy team with the appointment of Dr Jessica Holt. She joins as senior behavioural science consultant, having spent the past six years as a management consultant at Accenture, using behavioural science to help drive and embed organisational change for a range of FTSE 100 clients.

Xampla, a creator of natural alternatives to single-use plastic, has hired a new head of marketing and communications “to develop the company’s partnerships with customers and brands as it prepares to launch its first products”. Katrina Curl brings more than a decade’s comms experience working with FMCG and tech brands including Unilever, Britvic and Canon.