Movers and Shakers: Global, Hearst, McCann, MailOnline, Neverland, VMLY&R, Dunelm and more

Dentsu’s iProspect has appointed Shenda Loughnane – formerly group MD of Dentsu Ireland – as global managing director; and Dan Friel as global client president and head of iProspect Global.

Ben Carter, the top marketer at online estate agent Purplebricks, is leaving the company after 13 months and joining retailer Dunelm as its first CMO in the new year.

VMLY&R has appointed Chien-Wen Tong as UK managing partner, working with clients including Intel, Danone and Colgate-Palmolive. Prior to the appointment, Tong was head of client development and managing partner at WPP’s Wavemaker.

Martin Clarke, the publishing chief who has led the expansion of MailOnline into a major force in ad-funded online news, is to leave his role – the latest in a series of shock high-level job departures at parent company DMG Media.

Neverland has made two senior hires: Josh Harris, formerly a managing partner at Ogilvy, has joined in the new role of head of client services; and Tom Trevelyan, a founding employee and currently head of account management, will move into another new role, brand director.

Arsenal FC has appointed Juliet Slot as chief commercial officer, handing her responsibility for marketing and other facets of the business. She was most recently chief commercial officer at Ascot Racecourse.

Hearst UK has appointed Kenya Hunt as the new editor-in-chief of Elle UK, overseeing its print, digital and experiential outputs. Hunt will return from Grazia, having joined as fashion director in 2019 before becoming deputy editor in 2020, and having previously held the position of deputy editor at Elle UK. She starts in March.

McCann Manchester has appointed former Campaign Star Player Dan Noller as digital creative director. Noller joins after eight years at AnalogFolk where he worked with brands such as Unilever, Sainsbury’s and BT.

Global has announced that Mark Halliday will join in early 2022 as its new director of DAX, the digital audio advertising and programmatic outdoor advertising platform. Halliday has over 20 years of experience, most recently as chief digital and data officer at Manning Gottlieb OMD, and prior to that he was CEO of Omnicom Media Group Performance, APAC.

Christian Sellars has been appointed as VP of revenue by conversational media platform Octaive after seven years at Teads, where he was business director.

Global data company Fifty-five London, part of You & Mr Jones, has named Kunal Patel as associate director. Kunal joins the leadership team, having previously run his own digital marketing consultancy.

Asset manager J O Hambro Capital Management has hired Tom Hughes as head of marketing and communications UK, Europe and Asia. Hughes most recently served as global head of digital marketing and operations at Allianz Global Investors.

Independent creative agency Isobel has made a quartet of new hires. Account directors Becky Devereaux-Pile and Canadian Steph Hurl join from Grey and Rethink Communications in Vancouver, respectively. They are joined by account execs Ellie Dickenson and Joni Borteye.

Digital experience analytics firm Contentsquare has hired Kat Borlongan as its new chief impact officer, having most recently worked as director of the French government’s startup ecosystem team.

Former Disney and Netflix comms director Cecile Fouques Duparc has joined crypto firm Bitstamp as global head of PR.