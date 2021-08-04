Movers and Shakers: Global, VCCP, TfL, Havas, McDonald’s, Initiative, Mindshare

Global has appointed Cilesta Van Doorn, executive director, brand and marketing at Virgin Media, as its next chief marketing officer.

VCCP CX, the customer experience arm of VCCP, has announced two new senior hires: Scott Ewings as chief executive and Josette James as client partner, with both joining from WPP.

Transport for London has appointed Gabriella Neudecker to the role of director of customer and revenue, following Chris Macleod's retirement, which was announced earlier this year.

Havas London has appointed Britt Iversen, the former Mother strategy director, as its executive strategy director.

Havas Media Group has hired Omnicom's Laura Kell in the new post of chief data and product officer.

Nico Tuppen, Rachid Ahouiyek and Henry Scotland, former managing director and executive creative directors at Iris, have launched Homeground, a creative-led sports agency.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland has promoted Michelle Graham-Clare to senior vice-president, chief marketing officer, a year after the brand’s last CMO Gareth Helm left the business.

Initiative has named a new president for the EMEA region. Léonie Koning is the first woman to occupy the position and will remain in her role as chief executive of Initiative Netherlands.

Mindshare has made a series of leadership changes as part of a new "good growth" brand proposition. These include Nilufar Fowler, global chief growth officer, taking on the new role of global chief client officer, supporting client needs by tapping into Mindshare, GroupM and WPP capabilities.

Alex Lubar, chief executive of McCann London from 2016 to 2019, has been appointed by the network as president of the McCann advertising agency network in North America.

Publicis Sapient has created a new chief growth officer role, based in New York, and has recruited Arthur Filip to fill it. He joins from HCL Technologies and will report to chief executive Nigel Vaz.

Amanda Pitt has joined executive search and leadership advisory firm Saxton Bampfylde as partner and head of the media practice. She has previously held leadership positions within executive search firms, media owners and agencies, including Havas Media Group, BBC Worldwide and Haymarket.

Syzygy, WPP’s data and digital strategy agency, has promoted director of media Matt Brown to a new dual role – commercial director of the UK and managing director of its US office. Brown was formerly head of search and social at MailOnline.

Sarah Lewis, former head of agency EMEA at SpotX, the video supply-side platform recently acquired by Magnite, has joined ShowHeroes Group as its global director, CTV. Based in London, Lewis will manage all processes relating to Connected TV across all markets, starting this month.

Sheffield-based search-first creative agency Rise at Seven, founded in 2019, has expanded to Manchester and appointed former Missguided head of brand El Chetcuti to lead its campaigns team there.

Healthcare agency Page & Page has announced a brace of senior appointments, with Elin Morris joining the agency as senior account director and Anna Yeardly as account director.

Manchester-based digital agency Access has recruited Lisa Jones to the new role of talent acquisition and development director. Jones joins from 21Grams, having also worked at McCann Manchester and Havas Lynx in similar positions. She will be responsible for recruitment, retention and growth at the agency.