Staff
Added 31 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and Shakers: Global, VCCP, TfL, Havas, McDonald’s, Initiative, Mindshare

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Van Doorn, Ewings, James, Pitt, Ahouiyek, Graham-Clare, Scotland, Iversen
Clockwise from top left: Van Doorn, Ewings, James, Pitt, Ahouiyek, Graham-Clare, Scotland, Iversen

Global has appointed Cilesta Van Doorn, executive director, brand and marketing at Virgin Media, as its next chief marketing officer.

VCCP CX, the customer experience arm of VCCP, has announced two new senior hires: Scott Ewings as chief executive and Josette James as client partner, with both joining from WPP.

Transport for London has appointed Gabriella Neudecker to the role of director of customer and revenue, following Chris Macleod's retirement, which was announced earlier this year.

Havas London has appointed Britt Iversen, the former Mother strategy director, as its executive strategy director.

Havas Media Group has hired Omnicom's Laura Kell in the new post of chief data and product officer.

Nico Tuppen, Rachid Ahouiyek and Henry Scotland, former managing director and executive creative directors at Iris, have launched Homeground, a creative-led sports agency.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland has promoted Michelle Graham-Clare to senior vice-president, chief marketing officer, a year after the brand’s last CMO Gareth Helm left the business.

Initiative has named a new president for the EMEA region. Léonie Koning is the first woman to occupy the position and will remain in her role as chief executive of Initiative Netherlands.

Mindshare has made a series of leadership changes as part of a new "good growth" brand proposition. These include Nilufar Fowler, global chief growth officer, taking on the new role of global chief client officer, supporting client needs by tapping into Mindshare, GroupM and WPP capabilities.

Alex Lubar, chief executive of McCann London from 2016 to 2019, has been appointed by the network as president of the McCann advertising agency network in North America.

Publicis Sapient has created a new chief growth officer role, based in New York, and has recruited Arthur Filip to fill it. He joins from HCL Technologies and will report to chief executive Nigel Vaz.

Amanda Pitt has joined executive search and leadership advisory firm Saxton Bampfylde as partner and head of the media practice. She has previously held leadership positions within executive search firms, media owners and agencies, including Havas Media Group, BBC Worldwide and Haymarket.

Syzygy, WPP’s data and digital strategy agency, has promoted director of media Matt Brown to a new dual role – commercial director of the UK and managing director of its US office. Brown was formerly head of search and social at MailOnline.

Sarah Lewis, former head of agency EMEA at SpotX, the video supply-side platform recently acquired by Magnite, has joined ShowHeroes Group as its global director, CTV. Based in London, Lewis will manage all processes relating to Connected TV across all markets, starting this month.

Sheffield-based search-first creative agency Rise at Seven, founded in 2019, has expanded to Manchester and appointed former Missguided head of brand El Chetcuti to lead its campaigns team there.

Healthcare agency Page & Page has announced a brace of senior appointments, with Elin Morris joining the agency as senior account director and Anna Yeardly as account director.

Manchester-based digital agency Access has recruited Lisa Jones to the new role of talent acquisition and development director. Jones joins from 21Grams, having also worked at McCann Manchester and Havas Lynx in similar positions. She will be responsible for recruitment, retention and growth at the agency.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

Promoted

July 22, 2021