Movers and Shakers: Global, Wunderman Thompson, Domino's, LadBible, McCann

Tamara Ingram is leaving as chairman of Wunderman Thompson. Ingram was formerly J Walter Thompson's global chief executive and was appointed chairman after the merger of JWT with Wunderman in 2018. She will leave the agency later this year. Mel Edwards, Wunderman's global boss, was named Wunderman Thompson global chief executive after the merger.

Jonathan Lewis, founder of Outdoor Plus, has exited Global as executive director of its outdoor operation in a surprise move. A source with knowledge of the situation dismissed suggestions that Outdoor Plus may have underperformed since the radio giant bought Lewis’ company in autumn 2018.

Domino’s is on the hunt for a new UK chief marketing officer to fill a gap left by Emily Somers, who has departed the pizza-delivery chain after just seven months in the role. Somers joined Domino’s in August 2019 after a career hiatus following her departure from McDonald’s. She replaced Tony Holdway, who moved to furniture retailer Dreams as chief marketing officer.

Premiership Rugby has appointed Zoë Clapp as chief marketing officer, while Mark Brittain joins as chief commercial officer. Both took up their roles on 24 February. Clapp spent almost 15 years at UKTV, having been chief marketing communications officer since June 2016.

Colin Gottlieb, Omnicom’s former media boss in Europe, is taking a full-time position as chief growth officer at LadBible Group as the youth-focused publisher pushes to diversify its revenue beyond advertising and branded content.

Engine founder and creative luminary Robin Wight is launching a consultancy dubbed The Robin Wight Ideas Clinic, which offers services from brand rehashes and strategy rethinks to the creation of viral memes for start-ups.

McCann London has hired Wieden & Kennedy London creatives Rachel (Ray) Shaughnessy and Dan Norris as executive creative directors. The pair, who have been at Wieden & Kennedy since 2006, will work alongside McCann UK chief creative officers and London co-presidents Laurence Thomson and Rob Doubal.

Elliot Parkus, previously a client managing director at Dentsu Aegis Network, has joined pitch and strategy consultancy Aperto One with a brief to expand the company. Parkus, who has previously worked with Aperto One chief executive Scott Moorhead at Havas and Publicis Groupe, decided to leave Dentsu Aegis in the autumn and departed earlier this year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group, which is set to change its name to NatWest Group, will scrap its chief marketing officer role after industry veteran David Wheldon retires at the end of March. The business has appointed Nigel Prideaux as group director of communications and corporate affairs, and is searching for a new director of marketing.

Dating platform The Inner Circle has named its first chief marketing officer as it looks to grow its marketing beyond performance channels. Sanneke Boesveldt, who started this month, was previously head of marketing for Benelux at Vice and held the same role at Twitter from 2015 to 2017.

John Rowley is stepping back from his role as chief executive of Cello Signal, owner of Leith, to become a senior non-executive director and advisor. Cello’s Edinburgh agencies – Leith, Stripe and Tanami – will be structured into a new division called Cello Connect, alongside London-based Opticomm, SignalCX and Stripe London. From May, Cello Connect will be led by Richard Marsham as executive chairman and Juliet Simpson as chief executive. They will retain their current chief executive roles at Leith and Stripe respectively.

Iceland has promoted David Devany, previously managing director, online, to the new position of chief customer and digital officer. Marketing and merchandising director Neil Hayes has resigned from the frozen-food retailer as part of a management restructure.

Beano Studios has relaunched its creative consultancy, Beano for Brands, as Trouble, a full-service creative agency. Trouble will be led by chief commercial officer Matt O’Mara and managing director Amy Garrett. Beano Studios has also hired Michelle Cfas, previously executive director at OMD EMEA’s Create team, as executive director, business development.

Tag has appointed Tamara Lover as managing director of client services. She has relocated to London from New York, where she was previously global managing director of Hogarth.

Mobile-payments company WorldRemit has picked Ian Cafferky as chief marketing officer. Cafferky was director of brand and marcomms at O2 from 2014 to 2019.

Fintech company Greensill has named Joe Hyland chief marketing officer. He has previously held the same position at San Francisco-based tech companies Taulia and ON24.

S4 Capital-owned MightyHive has recruited Julien Coquet as head of analytics, EMEA. He was previously product manager and evangelist at Paris-based Hub’Scan.

Social Chain has appointed Tim Donald as creative director. He was previously a creative director at Something Inc.

Spirit brand Lanique has enlisted Jaala Pickering as events and partnership manager. She was previously global brand activation manager at Britvic’s brand incubator Wisehead Productions.

Ocean Outdoor has named Nick Shaw its sole chief revenue officer as part of a sales team restructure as it relocates to new premises on Argyll Street in Soho, central London. Shaw previously held the post jointly with James Harrison, who is leaving Ocean to relocate to Dubai. The company has also promoted agency sales director Danielle Finch to head of agency sales and landlord relations.

OMD EMEA has promoted Kate Ivory, Jamie Irving and Laura Kell to group managing partners for strategy, performance and marketing intelligence respectively. Ivory and Irving were previously managing partners, while Kell was marketing intelligence partner.

BrandOpus has elevated founding partner and client development director Louise de Ste Croix to head of growth.