Movers and Shakers: GMG, Wavemaker, Wonderhood, start-ups galore

Guardian Media Group has appointed Paul Kanareck as chief customer and commercial officer to lead its global digital reader revenue strategy. Kanareck has been managing director of Wizarding World Digital (a joint venture between Warner Bros and Harry Potter author JK Rowling) for almost two years, will also oversee print publishing, marketing, live events, masterclasses and ecommerce. He joins the company at the end of the year.

Justin Tindall, former chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi, and Kate Bosomworth, who worked as chief marketing officer at the same shop, are launching an agency that aims to rip up the traditional ad agency model. Platform is described as having an "efficient and agile" business model.

Former iProspect UK chief executive Stefan Bardega has launched a London-based tech start-up, Traktion, that will connect businesses to freelancers for digital marketing projects.

Sam d’Amato, former chief product officer at Omnicom Media Group UK, has launched a new agency, Friendly Giants, alongside former Dare, ITV and BBC creative Gavin Leisfield.

Rob Smith, former chief client officer at McCann Worldgroup, and Lee Tan, former executive creative director at the same agency, have launched creative agency Motel, with online financial services company Klarna as its first client.

Guy Phillips, head of publishing at the Evening Standard, has been promoted to chief revenue officer as the paper restructures its senior commercial team led by James White. Phillips returned to the paper in 2016 after eight years at the Telegraph.

Little Moons, the mochi ice-cream brand, has hired Ross Farquhar as marketing director. He joins from Wagamama, where he had been chief marketing officer since March 2019. He was previously a managing partner at Grey London and MullenLowe.

Wavemaker has promoted Emma Slater to UK managing director. She previously held the same role for Wavemaker North, and has worked at the agency since 1996. Christiaan Lette, who has been interim MD since January, has been named chief digital officer.

Wonderhood Studios has hired Sam Brown as business director and head of account management. Brown started on 2 November and reports to founder and chief operating officer Alex Best. She had led the global Cadbury business at VCCP for the past year and before that spent seven years at Adam & Eve/DDB, working on campaigns for John Lewis & Partners, H&M, Google, Sky and Save the Children. Wonderhood’s appointment of Brown follows its win of the Three’s £40m UK advertising business earlier this year.

Genetically personalised nutrition shake brand Nutri-Genetix has appointed Jade Garrow Newport as chief marketing officer. Alongside this, she will continue her current role as business director at Wasserman, which she joined in 2017.

Wolff Olins has promoted Forest Young to be its first global chief creative officer. Young has been at the agency for four years as head of design North America.

Trouble Maker has hired Florence Gilbey as strategy director. She was previously a strategist at Joint.

Ingenuity London has appointed Dario Pagani as its first director of brand services. He rejoins the agency after a nine-month stint away during which he founded direct-to-consumer subscription service Gale Health. He previously spent three years at Ingenuity, the last two as head of brand.