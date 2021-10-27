Movers & Shakers: Google, PHD, MullenLowe, Tesco, Droga5, McCann and more

Group M has appointed Dentsu UK chief operating officer Sam Hughes to a new role leading digital media activation across the group.

Google’s UK consumer marketing director Graham Bednash has left the company to take up the role of global vice-president brand at Cambridge-based health tech company Abcam.

PHD Worldwide chief marketing and communications officer Avril Canavan is leaving after 11 years at the Omnicom-owned media agency.

The Advertising Association has announced that Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer and executive sponsor for D&I at Tesco, is its new president.

MullenLowe Group UK has appointed Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO's chief client officer Claire Hollands as managing director of its advertising division, MullenLowe.

McCann London has hired Wunderman Thompson creative team Christopher McKee and Richard Morgan – renowned for their work on BT and BT Sport – to enhance the agency's creative positioning.

Emma Brooke, a creative behind BBC’s Peaky Blinders campaigns, has joined Leo Burnett as creative director.

Droga5 has appointed Peter Montgomery, who has worked with the agency as a freelancer since 2016, as head of production, replacing Chris Watling. Montgomery will work across all clients and report to Droga5 London chief executive Bill Scott.

Andy Pike has been appointed director for the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign. He was most recently comms director at the Northern Ireland Office and will take up the post in November. The news comes after the incumbent, Dan Ramsay, who led the campaign for just under two years, quit to return to the private sector.

Independent creative shop Who Wot Why has expanded its creative department by hiring senior creatives Conrad Swanson and Alex Bingham from Anomaly London, and creatives Josh Fidell and Bella Owen from Rapp London.

Sustainable advertising platform WeAre8 has appointed GSMA's Jill Cooper as chief marketer. She brings more than 20 years' experience in the tech sector – including communications leadership roles at EE, Vodafone and Huawei – and will work alongside founder and CEO Sue Fennessy.

Martin Vinter, the former managing director of media for Ebiquity, has joined Brainlabs as SVP, consultancy, a new role – to "further measure efficiency and effectiveness using Brainlabs’ leading tech and talent".

Integrated agency Haygarth has made a brace of senior appointments: Rachel Cross joins from Saatchi & Saatchi as director of shopper and commerce, while Frankie Speakman moves from specialist experience shop Hot Pickle as head of brand experience.

Independent ntegrated agency WPNC has promoted Nesh Soni to the role of head of digital marketing. He has been at WPNC for just over two years.

Ashfield Health agency Mind+Matter has promoted Ian Ray to creative director and Kesha Tansey to client director, with both joining the UK leadership team.

Market research and insight consultancy One Minute to Midnight is expanding on both sides of the pond: George Clapp joins the London office as research manager and Dianna Feng is appointed senior research manager in New York.