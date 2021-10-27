Rob McKinlay
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers & Shakers: Google, PHD, MullenLowe, Tesco, Droga5, McCann and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Canavan, Bellini, Bednash, Hollands, Hughes, Pike
Clockwise from top left: Canavan, Bellini, Bednash, Hollands, Hughes, Pike

Group M has appointed Dentsu UK chief operating officer Sam Hughes to a new role leading digital media activation across the group.

Google’s UK consumer marketing director Graham Bednash has left the company to take up the role of global vice-president brand at Cambridge-based health tech company Abcam.

PHD Worldwide chief marketing and communications officer Avril Canavan is leaving after 11 years at the Omnicom-owned media agency.

The Advertising Association has announced that Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer and executive sponsor for D&I at Tesco, is its new president.

MullenLowe Group UK has appointed Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO's chief client officer Claire Hollands as managing director of its advertising division, MullenLowe.

McCann London has hired Wunderman Thompson creative team Christopher McKee and Richard Morgan – renowned for their work on BT and BT Sport – to enhance the agency's creative positioning.

Emma Brooke, a creative behind BBC’s Peaky Blinders campaigns, has joined Leo Burnett as creative director.

Droga5 has appointed Peter Montgomery, who has worked with the agency as a freelancer since 2016, as head of production, replacing Chris Watling. Montgomery will work across all clients and report to Droga5 London chief executive Bill Scott.

Andy Pike has been appointed director for the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign. He was most recently comms director at the Northern Ireland Office and will take up the post in November. The news comes after the incumbent, Dan Ramsay, who led the campaign for just under two years, quit to return to the private sector.

Independent creative shop Who Wot Why has expanded its creative department by hiring senior creatives Conrad Swanson and Alex Bingham from Anomaly London, and creatives Josh Fidell and Bella Owen from Rapp London.

Sustainable advertising platform WeAre8 has appointed GSMA's Jill Cooper as chief marketer. She brings more than 20 years' experience in the tech sector – including communications leadership roles at EE, Vodafone and Huawei – and will work alongside founder and CEO Sue Fennessy.

Martin Vinter, the former managing director of media for Ebiquity, has joined Brainlabs as SVP, consultancy, a new role – to "further measure efficiency and effectiveness using Brainlabs’ leading tech and talent".

Integrated agency Haygarth has made a brace of senior appointments: Rachel Cross joins from Saatchi & Saatchi as director of shopper and commerce, while Frankie Speakman moves from specialist experience shop Hot Pickle as head of brand experience.

Independent ntegrated agency WPNC has promoted Nesh Soni to the role of head of digital marketing. He has been at WPNC for just over two years.

Ashfield Health agency Mind+Matter has promoted Ian Ray to creative director and Kesha Tansey to client director, with both joining the UK leadership team.

Market research and insight consultancy One Minute to Midnight is expanding on both sides of the pond: George Clapp joins the London office as research manager and Dianna Feng is appointed senior research manager in New York.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

2071: the future of work – a creative adventure

2071: the future of work – a creative adventure

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
What you need to know about getting your ad on air

What you need to know about getting your ad on air

Promoted

October 26, 2021
The future of identification is simpler than you think

The future of identification is simpler than you think

Promoted

October 25, 2021
Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Promoted

October 22, 2021