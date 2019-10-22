Movers and Shakers: Greece, Publicis Groupe, Tag, Digitas, OMD, Adidas

Steve Vranakis has left his post as executive creative director at Google Creative Lab to become chief creative officer of Greece. Vranakis has relocated to Greece for the newly created role. He will serve as a special advisor to prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and collaborate with the government to help rebrand the country, which has faced a financial crisis for much of the past decade.

Publicis Groupe UK has hired former Ogilvy UK production chief Clare Donald as chief production officer. Donald will lead production across Publicis Groupe agencies and Prodigious, its in-house production company. Donald joins from MDC Partners’ Unreasonable Studios, where she has been global managing director since last year.

Tag, the creative production and sourcing agency, has appointed Centaur chief executive Andria Vidler as EMEA chief executive. Joining in January, Vidler will report to global chief executive David Kassler.

Digitas UK has named Lida's chief operating officer, Claire Cootes, as managing director as it looks to build its CRM capability. The move completes Digitas' UK executive team, the Publicis Groupe digital agency said, after last year's management exodus.

OMD UK has promoted Vicky Fox to chief planning officer with immediate effect. Fox joined the agency in 2013 as head of implementational planning and rose to the position of managing partner, head of connections planning, last year.

Stephen Mai has left his post as chief content officer and chief marketing officer at Boiler Room after 19 months to join hospitality business Potato Head Family, which has outposts in Bali and Hong Kong, as global director of content and marketing.

David Weeks, former executive director of The Week, has joined Pearl & Dean as client and partnership consultant. Pearl & Dean said it has created the role for Weeks "to develop the iconic media brand and meet the increasing demand from clients for innovation, experiential ideas and partnerships".

Eric Liedtke, executive board member for global brands at Adidas, is leaving the company at the end of the year. Liedtke joined Adidas in January 2001 as director of footwear marketing in Portland, US, and has been based in Germany since 2006.

Creative agency Superimpose has appointed Nicole Cobble as director. Cobble, previously head of operations at Oliver, will be responsible for growing the agency’s commercial and creative ventures.

Grey London has recruited Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke as creative directors. Moreland and Clarke come from Bartle Bogle Hegarty, where they spent nine years working on Audi, British Airways, Britvic, Tesco, The Guardian and Weetabix. At Grey, they will report to creative chairman Adrian Rossi.

Performance marketing agency Journey Further has appointed Ed Blakeway as head of programmatic and paid social. Blakeway, who was previously associate director at iProspect, will lead the agency’s new office in Manchester, its third following locations in London and Leeds.

The Specialist Works has promoted planning director Dan Hojnik to head of planning. Hojnik, who joined the agency in 2017 from Carat, will be charged with leading the communications and media planning strategy across the agency.

Biscuit Filmworks has signed director Dan DiFelice to its UK roster. DiFelice has been on the production company’s US roster since 2016. A self-taught filmmaker with a background in visual effects and design, he has previously directed commercial work for brands including Audi, BMW, Nike, Reebok, Ubisoft and Volvo.

Music-video director Allie Avital has signed to Smuggler for worldwide representation. The New York native won the Jury Recognition Award at SXSW this year for Moses Sumney’s Quarrel and her videos have been staff-picked by Vimeo eight times. She has worked with artists including Kesha, Jidenna, Afro B and Chromeo.

Speak Media, a content agency that offers a "brand newsroom" model, has hired Kath Hipwell as head of marketing. Hipwell was formerly head of content strategy at Red Bee Creative, where she worked for clients such as the BBC and before that was at CHI & Partners, where The Times was her key client.

Digital marketing agency Climb Online has promoted founding employees Michael Bush and Lyndsay Morgan to its leadership team. Bush becomes commercial director and Morgan operations director.