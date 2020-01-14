Movers and Shakers: Grey, Guardian, John Lewis, UM, AB InBev, Mcgarrybowen

Guardian Media Group has named Annette Thomas chief executive. She takes over from David Pemsel, who stepped down to join the Premier League but later resigned the position. Thomas’ most recent role, in 2019, was chief executive of Web Science Group, a data, analytics and software company that focuses on research and higher education.

Paula Nickolds, managing director of John Lewis & Partners who was due to take up the new position of executive director of brand at John Lewis Partnership, will leave in February when former Ofcom chief Sharon White takes over as chairman. Outgoing chairman Charlie Mayfield said Nickolds’ exit had been a joint decision and refused to be drawn on who had initiated it.

Grey London has appointed Raquel Chicourel, M&C Saatchi’s former chief strategy officer, to the same role. Reporting to Grey chief executive Anna Panczyk, she replaces Matt Tanter, who left the agency last summer to join Mother as head of strategy.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has appointed Rowan Chidgey as marketing director. She was previously European marketing director for Budweiser. Chidgey replaces Tatiana Stadukhina, who is staying at Anheuser-Busch InBev but is returning to New York to become global vice-president for Michelob Ultra.

Gemma Greaves, chief executive of The Marketing Society, has resigned after three years at the helm. Having joined the organisation in 2006, Greaves now plans to start a new business venture, Nurture, and continue growing Cabal, a boutique club she founded in 2013.

Mcgarrybowen London, the Dentsu Aegis Network ad agency, has hired VMLY&R chief strategy officer Sophie Lewis in the same role. Working with chief executive Gareth Collins, Lewis will oversee strategy and new business for Mcgarrybowen. Her start date has yet to be confirmed.

Jon O’Donnell, managing director of ESI Commercial, is leaving the business after 11 years to "explore new opportunities". ESI is searching for a replacement. In the interim, the senior commercial team will report to chief executive Mike Soutar, who joined the business in October.

Enyi Nwosu, Mindshare partner and head of strategy, has joined UM UK as chief strategy officer. He will report to chief executive Rachel Forde and takes over running the strategy department from Sophia Durrani, managing partner for strategy.

IPG Mediabrands has handed global client roles to Caroline Foster Kenny and Andrea Suarez, as the media buying group seeks to be more consultative and strategic in its offer for clients.

Foster Kenny, chief executive of Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 2017, becomes global president, client solutions. Suarez, chief executive of Latin America since 2015, becomes global president of Nestlé THRIVE – a specialist media unit that works for the chocolate-maker and has picked up business in many markets around the world.

Jaguar Land Rover customer experience director Fiona Pargeter is leaving the company after nearly two years in the role and 10 years at the car-maker. Product marketing director Finbar McFall will take over interim responsibility for Pargeter's role from Monday (13 January) until a successor is found.

Gav Thompson has left Boden, just over a year after he was appointed to the newly created position of chief customer officer. Thompson, who was appointed by former chief executive Jill Easterbrook to lead marketing, customer experience and service, said now was the right time to step away.

Dom Boyd, former chief strategy officer at Publicis London, and Chris Morley, a former global president at Nielsen, have joined Kantar as managing directors. Boyd will lead Offer, part of the UK Insights division, while Morley will take the helm at Kantar Worldpanel in the UK, Ireland and US.

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the UK national broadcaster, has appointed Nicki Sheard as chief marketing officer. Sheard will take up the role in March and joins from beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, where she held the same position. She returns to the BBC after a six-year absence, having worked there in marketing roles from 2008 to 2013.

James Kirkham, chief business officer at Copa90, has joined independent music label Defected Records in the same role. He spent four years at the football media company, where he worked with brands including Budweiser, EA Sports, Nike, Pepsi and Uber.

Former Starcom Mediavest Group joint chief executive Steve Parker has returned to UK advertising as executive director at Medialab. As part of the newly created position, Parker, who was most recently chief executive of Publicis Media in the Middle East and Africa, will join the Medialab board.

ForwardPMX has appointed global managing director James Townsend as global chief executive. Townsend replaces Martin McNulty, who is leaving the business "to pursue other opportunities", the company said.

Cat Davis has joined Krow and its owner The Mission Group in the newly created role of group marketing director. She was most recently chief marketing officer at Dentsu Aegis Network agency Gyro.

Hans-Christian Schwingen is leaving his role as chief brand officer at Deustche Telekom on 1 April after 12 years at the T-Mobile owner. Deustche Telekom has appointed Ulrich Klenke, former chief executive of Ogilvy Germany and former chief marketing officer at train operator Deutsche Bahn, to succeed him.

Bastien Schupp has left his post as global marketing vice-president at Renault to become senior vice-president marketing and communication at DS, owned by rival company Groupe PSA.

Diageo has appointed Avon’s Benedetto Conversano as chief information officer. Conversano, currently group chief digital and information officer at the beauty company, will join Diageo in May. He will lead a new digital and technology function, following the departure of chief productivity officer Brian Franz, who has joined US bank State Street as chief innovation officer.

B-Reel London has hired Dominic Goldman as executive creative director. He joins from 72andSunny Los Angeles, where he was group creative director.

MerchantCantos has appointed Phil Ireland as chief creative officer. He joins from CollectiveID, formerly Ireland/Davenport, which he founded in Johannesburg in 2006.

Beano Studios has named Pete Maginn director of insight. He was previously UK managing director at The Pineapple Lounge.

The Story Lab has recruited Mark Rosenegk as global vice-president, brand entertainment. Rosenegk has held roles leading the partnerships teams at ITV, Fremantle Media and Endemol Shine, and since 2018 has been the founder and director of Silent Boom Consulting.

Crown Talent & Media Group has hired Jack Horlock as managing director of a new division, Crown Brands Live, which will bring together a dedicated team to focus on live and immersive brand experiences. Horlock joins from Electric Live, where he was strategic brand director and sales director (global brand partnerships).

Internet Advertising Bureau UK has appointed Dominic Tillson as head of industry relationships and initiatives and Elizabeth Lane as head of research and measurement. Tillson was previously director of marketing and insight at Inskin Media, while Lane was head of analysis, media, at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

IPG Mediabrands agency Initiative has promoted James Shoreland from chief client officer, UK and EMEA, to managing director.

Starcom has named Claire Kula managing partner. She was promoted from business director. Kula joined Starcom from Publicis Media in 2018. In her new position, Kula will lead client strategy across clients including Lidl, Axa and Novartis in the UK.

The owners of Edinburgh-based White Light Media have sold the business to managing director Eric Campbell, who has worked at the content agency for 12 years. Current chief executive and founder Fraser Allen is leaving the business to work as a freelance writer, project manager and consultant.

Media Trust has appointed Jonathan Goodwin, partner and head of merchant banking at Alvarium Investments, as its new board chair. He succeeds Richard Eyre, who is also chairman of IAB UK. Ian Edwards, planning director for northern Europe at Facebook, has been appointed to the newly created role of vice-chair.

Charlie Parkin is to leave Nabs after 12 years with the employee support organisation for the advertising and media industry, the last two as director of fundraising. Nabs is recruiting for her replacement.