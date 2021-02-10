Movers and Shakers: Grey, M&S, Liberty Hive, Pablo, Disney, MediaCom, Yonder

Grey London has promoted chief creative officer Laura Jordan Bambach to the additional role of president. The agency is also in the process of appointing a new managing director following the departure of chief executive Anna Panczyk. Jordan Bambach, who joined Grey less than a year ago, previously reported to Javier Campopiano, creative chairman in London and chief creative officer of Grey Europe, but will now report to Grey's worldwide CEO Michael Houston.

Marks & Spencer has named its next director of clothing and home marketing, as the retailer plots a rebound from the devastating impact of the coronavirus crisis. Anna Braithwaite will join M&S this summer from Tesco, where she is global brand director for non-food, and leads on sustainability. Braithwaite replaces Nathan Ansell, who is leaving after more than nine years for an as-yet unspecified opportunity.

Liberty Hive, a freelance hub for “proven” media talent, has launched an online membership platform to connect executives with employers. Co-founders Laura Braithwaite and Kate Merritt have recruited Pippa Glucklich as chair and won Havas Media as a founding client. Braithwaite previously worked at OMD, Arena Media, Carat and ITV, and Merritt worked at Telegraph Media Group, Mindshare, Carat and Zenith. Glucklich is a former UK chief executive of Starcom and Amplifi and former president of WACL.

Pablo has hired Gina Hood to lead the account on recent pitch-win Deliveroo UK & Global as business director. She joins from Snap London, where she was senior account director. Hood is president of Bloom UK and was one of Campaign’s top 10 trailblazers in 2018.

Disney has appointed Usama Al-Qassab as vice-president of marketing for direct-to-consumer. His role will initially focus on the expansion of Disney+ and launch of its new programming strand, Star. He joins from MPC where he was chief growth officer.

Claire Milton has joined independent agency Yonder Media as brand lead. She was previously planning director at Wavemaker’s early stage/challenger brand operation WM Select.

Babs May, Nestlé’s former global head of dynamic creative optimisation, has joined MediaCom UK in the same role (apart from it now being a UK role). He previously worked at sister Group M agency Mindshare as programmatic creative director.

Paul Mortimore, ex-head of production at Sky Creative Agency, Discovery Channel and 4Creative is joining indie business Unit Studios as managing director, creative. He left Sky after seven years last month and will work alongside Unit managing director Ian Luxford to help expand the business.

Born Social’s founders, Rob O’Donovan and Ben Gateley, have sold 75% of the business to its management team, and will step down from their positions on the company’s board. The new partners are Dan Jarrett, executive finance director; Abbey Mills, executive client services director; Ben Tyson, chief executive; Charlotte Hamill, chief operating officer; Callum McCahon, executive strategy director; and Paddy Smith, executive creative director.

Born Social has also appointed Hannah Wolff as head of social media management. She joins from mobile network Three, where she was lead creative (social).

The Co-op has hired Phil Barker as head of customer experience and CRM. He joins from the BBC, where he was portfolio head: CRM and digital engagement.

Arif Haq has joined TwentyFirstCenturyBrand as director of brand learning. He is a former partner at PR agency Freuds, was the founding head of Contagious magazine’s Creative Capabilities consultancy, and spent nine years in marketing roles at PepsiCo.

Mediahub UK has appointed Erfan Dzajmi as head of digital media. He will oversee the agency’s P3 offering, responsible for its strategy, planning and buying across digital media platforms and formats. Djazmi’s previous role was at Essence, where he was vice-president and client partner on the BT account.

Given, the purpose-focused agency, has bolstered its team with two recent appointments to newly created positions. Becki Rassell and Immy Feenan have been hired as client lead and client manager respectively, reporting to Lucy Smaill, Given’s client team director. Rassell most recently worked on a project for innovation consultancy BBMG, while Feenan joins from marketing agency The Tree, where she held the role of digital strategy manager.

The Corner has hired Stacey Stollery as head of people, diversity and development. She was previously people and culture consultant at Venturethree.

Droga5 London has promoted group account director Jen Knox to head of account management.

JDO has appointed Ed Silk as global head of strategy. He was previously head of strategy at Bulletproof.

A trio of agency leaders specialising in marketing to kids has launched the podcast Kids Market Insight. The people behind it are Gary Pope, CEO and co-founder of Kids Industries; Nicki Karet, managing director of Sherbert Research; and Peter Robinson, chief strategy officer at KidsKnowBest.