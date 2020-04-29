Movers and Shakers: Grey, Publicis, Ebiquity, Merkle, Evening Standard, HMD

Laura Jordan Bambach is quitting Mr President, the agency she co-founded, to join Grey London as its chief creative officer. She will work alongside Grey Europe CCO Javier Campopiano, who becomes creative chairman of the London agency in addition to his European role. Mr President will not replace Jordan Bambach, who was CCO. Its executive creative director and partner Jon Gledstone will now lead the agency’s creative offering.

Publicis Groupe has created the new position of global chief marketing officer and handed it to Justin Billingsley, currently country chief executive of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Billingsley will take on the CMO post alongside his responsibilities as chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch, the bespoke global networks for Mercedes-Benz and Nivea respectively.

Nick Waters, the former Dentsu Aegis Network executive, has been named group chief executive of media audit and measurement consultancy Ebiquity. He will join on 1 July and fills the role vacated by Michael Karg, a former Razorfish executive who left Ebiquity abruptly in November 2019.

Merkle, which was bought out this month by Dentsu Aegis Network, has promoted Craig Dempster from president of Merkle Americas to global chief executive, effective from 1 June. He replaces David Williams, who will remain chairman of Merkle while retaining his roles as chief executive of DAN’s global CRM group and chairman of DAN Americas.

Mike Soutar has resigned as chief executive of the Evening Standard and will leave the business at the end of May – just seven months after he joined. Soutar said he is leaving "to pursue other business interests". He joined the Evening Standard in October in a newly created post.

Nokia parent HMD has appointed Stephen Taylor as chief marketing officer. Taylor was most recently at PayPal, where he spent three years as chief marketing officer for the EMEA region, and was previously Samsung’s Europe chief marketing officer for four-and-a-half years. Taylor replaces Pekka Rantala, who left HMD last year to become chief operating officer of Finnish mobile payments company ePassi.

Spar UK has named Suzanne Dover brand and marketing director. Dover replaces Michael Lawless, who left this month after two years. She has run her own consultancy for the past year and has previously worked for Newell Brands and Mizkan.

Yasemin Worrall has joined Mediahub as strategic client partner, working on the agency’s largest international client, Western Union. She was previously a global client partner at Carat.

The Wild, Jungle Creations’ creative agency, has hired Jade Beard as head of social media management. She was previously global social lead at CNN International Commercial.

The Internet Advertising Bureau UK has promoted adtech manager Tina Lakhani to become the trade body’s first head of adtech. Lakhani is tasked with crafting and communicating the IAB’s position on key adtech issues, be an expert resource for its members and become a voice for the sector at an industry-wide level.

Bauer Media has chosen Sam Gallimore as subscriptions director and managing director of its Women’s Specialist and Hobbies divisions, reporting to Chris Duncan, chief executive of the UK publishing business. She joins from Disney, where she was marketing circulation director for National Geographic in Europe and Africa.

AML Group has picked Sheena Shah as financial director. She joins from TLC Worldwide, where she was global group financial controller.