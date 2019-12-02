Movers and Shakers: Guardian, R/GA, DAN, Cheil, Metro Bank, Wavemaker

Guardian Media Group has appointed Anna Bateson, chief customer officer at Guardian News & Media, as interim chief executive. She joined the business from YouTube in 2016 and was promoted the following year.

Bateson replaces David Pemsel, who has resigned as chief executive and has also resigned from his new role as chief executive of the Premier League, two months before he was due to start.

Matt Lodder has left R/GA London after seven years as managing director in order to seek a new challenge. The Interpublic agency confirmed that it is looking for a replacement for Lodder, who led the EMEA region as well as the London office.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s UK executive chairman, Nick Waters, is leaving the holding company after just a year. Waters joined DAN’s London-based business from Singapore in February to replace Stef Calcraft. DAN said there were "no immediate plans to replace" Waters.

Cheil has appointed Jayanta Jenkins to the newly created role of global executive creative director for Samsung Mobile. He will report directly to Cheil’s global chief creative officer, Malcolm Poynton. Jenkins, who has 17 years of industry experience, joins from HP, where he was global executive creative director.

Metro Bank has hired the Royal Bank of Scotland’s head of brand management, Jessica Myers, as brand and marketing director. In the new position, she will handle Metro Bank's brand and marketing strategy. Myers has been at RBS for the past five years and was responsible for its 10 brands.

Wavemaker has promoted Anna Hickey to president, global clients – a role in which she will head worldwide best practice and client leadership. Hickey, who will continue to be based in the UK, begins the new post in February. She joined Wavemaker in January 2018 as managing director, before becoming UK chief operating officer in April this year.

UKTV has appointed Simon Michaelides as chief marketing and innovation officer, a newly created role. Starting in mid-December, Michaelides replaces chief marketing and communications officer Zoë Clapp, who is leaving the company after 15 years. He was previously chief transformation officer at UKTV and BBC Studios UK, where he was responsible for leading the post-acquisition integration and development of the combined UKTV and BBC Studios business.

MPC has appointed Usama Al-Qassab as chief growth officer. Al-Qassab joins from Sony Interactive Entertainment, where he was vice-president, marketing, leading the PlayStation marketing group across EMEA and Australasia.

PHD has made two promotions to its C-suite. Avril Canavan, previously marketing and communications director, becomes chief marketing and communications officer. Patrick Ryan, previously business development director, becomes chief commercial officer. Both will continue to report to worldwide chief executive Philippa Brown.

The & Partnership and M/SIX have hired Alex Mowle as global head of talent. She will report to Sarah Golding, UK chief executive of The & Partnership, and Jess Burley, global chief executive of M/SIX. Mowle was global talent director at Virgin Media’s parent company, Liberty Global. Before that, she was head of people at Virgin Media for five years.

Performance marketing agency Journey Further has appointed Bill Burgoyne to lead its newly launched creative offering as creative director. Burgoyne joins from Epiphany Search, where he was also creative director. Reporting to managing director Matt Kwiecinski, Burgoyne will initially focus on opportunities with existing clients.

Havas Media Manchester has appointed Lucy Barnes as strategy partner. She joins after seven years at Dentsu Aegis Network, where she was strategy director.

Media agency Electric Glue has promoted managing partner Darius Karbassioun to managing director. Karbassioun joined Electric Glue in April 2018 from BBH Sport.

Martech business Ad-Lib has hired former Google executives Adit Abhyankar and Patrick Collister as chief executive and creative director respectively. Abhyankar was previously head of Google Marketing Platform for Continental Europe and emerging markets, based in Madrid. Collister was head of design at Google’s creative think tank The Zoo from 2013 to 2018.