Movers and Shakers: Gyro, Carat, BBH, Unilever, Aviva and more

Polman: steps down from Unilever at the end of the year

Gyro UK has appointed Emma Rush, managing director of data services and transformation at Publicis UK, as president. Joining in January, Rush will take over leadership of the agency from Kate Howe, who was recently promoted from chief executive to chair of Gyro UK and chief growth officer at parent company Dentsu Aegis Network.

Carat has appointed Zenith’s Sean Healy as global chief strategy officer in the first major appointment made by the agency's global president, Christine Removille. Healy, who started this week, joins a global leadership team led by Removille, one of the founders of Accenture Interactive who moved to Carat in September.

Alison Hoad, chief strategy officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, has departed the agency. Hoad was on compassionate leave and has decided not to return. Her role will not be replaced, but head of strategy Ben Shaw will continue to oversee the planning department.

Jan Gooding, Aviva's global inclusion director, has left after a decade at the insurer. She told Campaign that she plans to divide her time between speaking and writing, consultancy work and non-executive roles.

Paul Polman, chief executive of Unilever, is retiring at the end of the year and is being replaced by the FMCG giant's beauty division head, Alan Jope. Jope will succeed Polman as chief executive from 1 January 2019, with Polman "supporting the transition process" during the first half of the year.

Tribal Worldwide London has promoted three people into its leadership team. Alex Ringhofer has been appointed associate managing partner (formerly the Volkswagen Passenger Cars account lead); Baydr Yadallee is now head of account management (formerly a business director); and Gordon Fisher has become head of operations (also previously a business director).

Proximity has promoted data strategy partner Claire Tusler to head of data and analytics. She replaces Amanda Arthur, who has been promoted to the newly created role of vice-president, data and analytics.

Nabs has appointed three new board trustees: Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London; Nina Jasinski, chief marketing officer at Ogilvy UK; and Jon Peppiatt, chairman of Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Fashion brand Loewe has appointed Charlie Smith as chief marketing officer. Reporting to chief executive Pascale Lepoivre, Smith will be based in Paris and lead marketing activity across all global markets. He was previously group account director at R/GA London from 2015, leading the Google business across Europe.

ISBA has appointed Bobi Carley to the new position of head of TV and video. Carley is currently head of AV at the7stars and was previously UK commercial director at Disney.

Jerry Daykin is leaving his job as Diageo's global head of digital media partnerships to join GlaxoSmithKline as its media director for EMEA.

John Campbell has been appointed as managing director of Rabbit & Pork, the newly launched voice experience agency within Tipi Group. He was previously head of SEO at Roast.

Tipi has also appointed Mike Best as chief growth officer. He was previously strategic managing partner at Neo@Ogilvy.