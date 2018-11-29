Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and Shakers: Gyro, Carat, BBH, Unilever, Aviva and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Polman: steps down from Unilever at the end of the year
Polman: steps down from Unilever at the end of the year

Gyro UK has appointed Emma Rush, managing director of data services and transformation at Publicis UK, as president. Joining in January, Rush will take over leadership of the agency from Kate Howe, who was recently promoted from chief executive to chair of Gyro UK and chief growth officer at parent company Dentsu Aegis Network.

Carat has appointed Zenith’s Sean Healy as global chief strategy officer in the first major appointment made by the agency's global president, Christine Removille. Healy, who started this week, joins a global leadership team led by Removille, one of the founders of Accenture Interactive who moved to Carat in September.

Alison Hoad, chief strategy officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, has departed the agency. Hoad was on compassionate leave and has decided not to return. Her role will not be replaced, but head of strategy Ben Shaw will continue to oversee the planning department.

Jan Gooding, Aviva's global inclusion director, has left after a decade at the insurer. She told Campaign that she plans to divide her time between speaking and writing, consultancy work and non-executive roles.

Paul Polman, chief executive of Unilever, is retiring at the end of the year and is being replaced by the FMCG giant's beauty division head, Alan Jope. Jope will succeed Polman as chief executive from 1 January 2019, with Polman "supporting the transition process" during the first half of the year.

Tribal Worldwide London has promoted three people into its leadership team. Alex Ringhofer has been appointed associate managing partner (formerly the Volkswagen Passenger Cars account lead); Baydr Yadallee is now head of account management (formerly a business director); and Gordon Fisher has become head of operations (also previously a business director).  

Proximity has promoted data strategy partner Claire Tusler to head of data and analytics. She replaces Amanda Arthur, who has been promoted to the newly created role of vice-president, data and analytics.

Nabs has appointed three new board trustees: Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London; Nina Jasinski, chief marketing officer at Ogilvy UK; and Jon Peppiatt, chairman of Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Fashion brand Loewe has appointed Charlie Smith as chief marketing officer. Reporting to chief executive Pascale Lepoivre, Smith will be based in Paris and lead marketing activity across all global markets. He was previously group account director at R/GA London from 2015, leading the Google business across Europe. 

ISBA has appointed Bobi Carley to the new position of head of TV and video. Carley is currently head of AV at the7stars and was previously UK commercial director at Disney.

Jerry Daykin is leaving his job as Diageo's global head of digital media partnerships to join GlaxoSmithKline as its media director for EMEA.

John Campbell has been appointed as managing director of Rabbit & Pork, the newly launched voice experience agency within Tipi Group. He was previously head of SEO at Roast.

Tipi has also appointed Mike Best as chief growth officer. He was previously strategic managing partner at Neo@Ogilvy.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"New opportunities for brands in a new Europe" reveals McCann Worldgroup study

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

"New opportunities for brands in a new Europe" reveals McCann Worldgroup study

MEDIA
Ad industry sets global ambition

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

Ad industry sets global ambition

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #50 Sir John Hegarty on Volkswagen, Heineken and Marmite

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #50 Sir John Hegarty on Volkswagen, Heineken and Marmite

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?