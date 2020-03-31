Movers and Shakers: Havas Media, IPG Mediabrands, The Trade Desk, Hearts & Science

Patrick Affleck, UK chief executive of Dentsu X, is set to join Havas Media Group in the same role. Joining in the summer, he will replace Matt Adams, who quit Havas in January to become global managing director of Brainlabs. Affleck has worked at Dentsu Aegis Network since 2008. He was named chief executive of Fetch in 2018 and kept his job title when Fetch was merged with 360i and ICUC to form the UK office of Dentsu X.

Richard Morris, chief executive of Initiative UK and president of Initiative EMEA, has been promoted to chief executive of parent company IPG Mediabrands UK and Ireland. He takes over from Caroline Foster Kenny, who has left to become Wunderman Thompson’s global chief client officer. Morris has been at Initiative since 2017.

Adtech company The Trade Desk has hired Facebook’s Philippa Snare as senior vice-president, EMEA. Snare, a former UK chief marketing officer at Microsoft, spent four years at Facebook, where she led its global business marketing division for EMEA.

Hearts & Science has appointed Jo Cooke as chief development officer. She was previously managing partner, new business and marketing, at Omnicom Media Group UK, working across the group's four agencies, including Hearts & Science.

Creative healthcare agency Seven Stones has named Dan Russell managing director. He was previously senior board account director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Isobel has chosen Lisa Roscoe as business director. Roscoe joins from Aesop, where she was group account director. She previously worked at Isobel on a placement from 2010 to 2011, leaving to become an account executive at Leo Burnett.

Bristol-based creative healthcare agency Create Health has completed a management buyout, with managing director Ed Hudson and creative director Phil Blackmore becoming majority shareholders. Create was founded 10 years ago by Darren Clare.