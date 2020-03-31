Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Movers and Shakers: Havas Media, IPG Mediabrands, The Trade Desk, Hearts & Science

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Morris, Snare, Affleck and Roscoe
Clockwise from top left: Morris, Snare, Affleck and Roscoe

Patrick Affleck, UK chief executive of Dentsu X, is set to join Havas Media Group in the same role. Joining in the summer, he will replace Matt Adams, who quit Havas in January to become global managing director of Brainlabs. Affleck has worked at Dentsu Aegis Network since 2008. He was named chief executive of Fetch in 2018 and kept his job title when Fetch was merged with 360i and ICUC to form the UK office of Dentsu X.

Richard Morris, chief executive of Initiative UK and president of Initiative EMEA, has been promoted to chief executive of parent company IPG Mediabrands UK and Ireland. He takes over from Caroline Foster Kenny, who has left to become Wunderman Thompson’s global chief client officer. Morris has been at Initiative since 2017.

Adtech company The Trade Desk has hired Facebook’s Philippa Snare as senior vice-president, EMEA. Snare, a former UK chief marketing officer at Microsoft, spent four years at Facebook, where she led its global business marketing division for EMEA.

Hearts & Science has appointed Jo Cooke as chief development officer. She was previously managing partner, new business and marketing, at Omnicom Media Group UK, working across the group's four agencies, including Hearts & Science.

Creative healthcare agency Seven Stones has named Dan Russell managing director. He was previously senior board account director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. 

Isobel has chosen Lisa Roscoe as business director. Roscoe joins from Aesop, where she was group account director. She previously worked at Isobel on a placement from 2010 to 2011, leaving to become an account executive at Leo Burnett.

Bristol-based creative healthcare agency Create Health has completed a management buyout, with managing director Ed Hudson and creative director Phil Blackmore becoming majority shareholders. Create was founded 10 years ago by Darren Clare.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020