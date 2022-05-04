Movers and Shakers: Havas, Mother, Ovo Energy, Brooklyn Brothers, Engine, Shutterstock and more

Executive creative director Simon Poett has left The Brooklyn Brothers after more than three years.

Movers and Shakers: Dentsu, IPG, Future, Group M, Mediaworks, Octagon and more



Consulting giant Accenture has renamed Accenture Interactive, its advertising and marketing services arm, as Accenture Song, and will merge all its agency subsidiaries with the exception of flagship creative shop Droga5.

Havas London has hired James Fox as its first chief client officer since 2019.

Gen Kobayashi, Engine Creative’s chief strategy officer, has announced he is leaving the company.

Katie Elliott, head of new business at Mother London, has been named the agency's managing director.

Digital media agency Brainlabs has acquired influencer marketing agency Fanbytes for an undisclosed sum, a deal it says will enable it to "deliver a full range of performance channels for clients".

GroupM agency Acceleration UK has appointed Lucia Mastromauro as managing director, with immediate effect. Mastromauro joins Acceleration from Adform, where she was vice-president, global client partnerships.

Dentsu’s content marketing agency John Brown, has appointed Sweaty Betty’s head of content and social, Matilda Egere-Cooper, as its editorial director.

Shutterstock has appointed Jason McClellend as chief marketing officer and Christopher Wilson as vice-president, branding marketing. McClellend joins from Algolia, where he was chief marketing officer, and Wilson joins from Peleton, where he was head of global brand and corporate marketing.

Media and insights platform Hawk has made three senior promotions. Jennifer Richards has been promoted from key account director to group commercial lead, and Matthew Stark from platform operations manager to senior manager, platform solutions, while Nadia Nuseibeh will take on the role of client development manager, having previously been client development executive.

TV ad and content production agency Toast has appointed Sophie Bell as managing director. Bell was previously in the same role at Lonelyleap, working with Google and The National Trust among other brands.

Paul Bennet, previously global brand director at Axa Insurance Group, has joined fulfilment technology brand Huboo as chief marketing officer.

Ovo Energy has appointed Dan Burdett as chief customer officer. Burdett was previously customer and growth officer for Pret A Manger.

Ben Topliss, former design director at global agency IMA-HOME, has joined Rise at Seven as head of design.

Performance marketing agency Target has appointed Alan Clouder as head of strategy and David Hughes as technical SEO manager. Clouder was previously head of paid search at 3WhiteHats and Hughes joins from Hedgehog, where he was an SEO executive, but also worked as a self-employed private marketing consultant.

Leeds agency Ponderosa has promoted Sophie Bennett from client services director to managing director.

Dundee marketing agency Jigsaw Media has promoted its current head of content and digital, Claire Buchan, to web director. Keith Arnott has also joined the agency as design director, having worked on a contract basis and as principal brand and digital designer since April 2021.

Vertiv has promoted Vicente Chiralt to vice-president of marketing for the EMEA region. Chiralt has been with the company for four years and was previously senior director of the field and channel marketing teams for the region.

B2B marketing agency alan. has appointed former VCCP and Unlimited leader Michael Richards as managing director. He joins from digital agency Feed, where he was group chief growth officer. Daniele Pulega has also joined as creative director from McCann Group Worldwide, where he was also creative director.

Creative Content Works has made seven appointments, with senior recruits including Asad Anwar as finance director and Jennifer Doogan as art director. Anwar was previously divisional finance director at The Hut Group and Doogan has worked for brands such as BBC and JD Sports.

Taboola, the ecommerce recommendations company, has made two key promotions. Stacey Delaney, previously country manager, UK, has been appointed as regional director, Northern Europe. Dan Ginns, previously advertiser sales director, UK, has been appointed country manager, UK.

The Maverick Group has appointed Simon Derungs as client services director. He joins from You Agency, where he was head of client services.

Performance marketing agency 360 OM has appointed a new head of paid media, Andrew Tickner.