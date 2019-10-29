Movers and Shakers: Hearst, News UK, Droga5, M&C Saatchi

Duncan Chater, global vice-president of Hearst Digital Media, has left the company after 19 years as the UK business restructures, reducing its divisions from five to three. Chater was most recently responsible for digital transformation, revenue growth, operations, marketing and research for Hearst's digital business globally. He took on the role in March 2018.

Michael Brunt, chief operating officer at The Economist, has joined News UK as general manager of Times Newspapers. He succeeds Chris Duncan, who has been appointed managing director of platform partnerships. Brunt will work alongside Jo Bucci, chief operating officer at Wireless Group, who has been promoted to general manager of The Sun.

Meanwhile, Catherine Newman, chief marketing officer at News UK, is leaving the company to join The & Partnership to work on a special News UK project. Victoria Bell, interim chief marketing officer at The Sun, has been promoted to general manager for marketing across News UK.

Droga5 has named its first-ever global chief creative officer in Neil Heymann, who will be responsible for leading the agency into new markets after it was bought by Accenture Interactive earlier this year. Heymann joined Droga5's New York office in 2009 as digital associate creative director and became chief creative officer in May 2018.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment will open its latest office in Amsterdam in January 2020. It will be co-led by the agency’s long-term business director, Toan Ravenscroft, and Jasper Hunter, former head of innovation and a strategy director at M&C Saatchi London. Existing retained business with Heineken will form the agency’s establishing client in Amsterdam.

Lizon Tijus has joined XYZ as its first experience design lead after having worked for the brand experience agency on a freelance basis. Tijus will work with co-founder and creative director Paul Stanway "to enhance the creative strategy for the agency".

Digital agency Organic, which was recently certified a B Corporation, has promoted commercial director Ben Scoggins to managing director. Scoggins will lead the day-to-day running of Organic and work with the founder, James Moffat, on strategy for the business.

CSM has hired Charlie McEwen as chief executive – rugby and special projects. He was previously chief operating officer at The British & Irish Lions.

Adtech business Adform has appointed Phil Acton as UK country manager. He joins from Adobe, where he was sales director, UK, Middle East and North Africa, for Adobe Advertising Cloud.

Merkel has promoted Ben Gott to the role of EMEA director of analytics. He was previously senior vice-president, analytics and strategy.

Directing collective Shynola has signed to Nexus Studios for international representation for commercials and branded content. Shynola's Jason Groves, Chris Harding and Richard Kenworthy have been creating work together since meeting at art school in the late 1990s. Highlights include Emmy-nominated title sequences for Glow and Watership Down, plus live performance and animation for bands including Beck, Coldplay, Laura Marling and Radiohead, and brands such as Nike and Honda.

Manchester-based creative agency BJL has hired Lucy Pritchard as business director. Pritchard spent 10 years at Heinz (later Kraft Heinz) and was most recently head of Heinz brands from January 2018 to January 2019.

PromoVeritas, an agency that specialises in promotional compliance, has appointed Shelley Davies as managing director. She spent 12 years until November 2018 at The Big Kick, where she was client service and business development director.

Directing duo Rubberband have signed to Smuggler for worldwide representation. Comprising New Yorkers Jason Filmore Sondock and Simon Davis, the pair have been behind work for brands including Alexander Wang, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Fender and Under Armour.

The Creative Engagement Group has hired Jason Capra as client engagement director. Since May, Capra has been a consultant at tech start-up Immersive Labs. He previously worked at Cheil Worldwide, Brothers and Sisters and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Geometry has promoted Elke van Tienen to the newly created position of EMEA chief people officer. The role, effective immediately, is in addition to her existing responsibilities as HR director, Geometry UK.

Newly founded Leeds performance agency Connective3 has appointed Claire Stanley-Mannock as paid media director and Charlie Harris as sales and marketing director. Stanley-Mannock joins from IDHL Group, where she was head of biddable media, while Harris was associate marketing director at Edit.