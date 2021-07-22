Movers and Shakers: Hearst, OMG, Dentsu, Havas, Ogilvy, Karmarama, PZ Cussons

James Wildman, UK chief executive and president of Europe at Hearst, has left the magazine publisher after four years, with industry figures expressing surprise at the news.

Omnicom Media Group UK has strengthened its digital offering with two significant appointments: Henry Rowe joins from Theorem as chief digital officer and Laura Collins from Merkle as group performance director.

FCB's worldwide creative partner, Fred Levron, is joining Dentsu on 1 November as its global chief creative officer.

Havas CX Helia has hired Ben Knight to the new position of executive creative director of its Cirencester office. Knight, who has been freelancing as a creative director, was MullenLowe Open's global creative lead for three years until December 2020.

Karmarama has bolstered its creative leadership by appointing joint executive creative directors. Pablo González de la Peña joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty, where he was most recently creative director and head of art, while Vix Jagger moves from Anomaly, where she is a creative director.

Bentley Motors has appointed Amel Boubaaya, former McLaren Automotive head of PR for EMEA, as its new head of marketing and communications for Europe.

Ogilvy UK has promoted Rahul Titus to head of influence across UK and EMEA. He will report to Joanna Oosthuizen. chief executive, PR and influence, EMEA, and help “strengthen Ogilvy’s offering across the region”.

FMCG firm PZ Cussons has hired Diageo’s Andrew Geoghegan to the new role of chief marketing transformation officer. He joins in August and will be responsible for driving its recently launched brand building strategy.

MullenLowe's Loren Cook and Bronwyn Sweeney, affectionately known within the agency as BroLo, have been promoted to creative directors. The duo have helped develop Dunelm’s first brand campaign and produced pitch-winning, standout creative for Sloggi, Bayer and various Unilever brands.

Havas Entertainment's culture and content agency, Jump, has announced two appointments. Micaela Maciel joins as creative strategy director from global brand consultancy Revolt, while Drew Wolf joins as creative director, after a year and a half running his own creative consultancy.

Marketing start-up What's Possible Group has appointed former Hogarth Worldwide managing director David Hughes as MD of the What’s Possible Creative Studio. At Hogarth Worldwide, Hughes helped scale the organisation from 100 to 1000 employees in London, and 3000 globally, over 10 years.

Blippar, the augmented reality tech firm, has appointed Dahlia Basar and Mark McDonagh to its executive team. Basar, who joins as strategic partnerships director, has experience at Google and YouTube, and most recently co-founded non-profit women's network Congress London. McDonagh joins as chief marketing officer, having previously co-founded award-winning multimedia platform The Startup Van.

London-based marketing agency Kaizen has appointed Rebecca Carré as head of paid media. She joins from Impression, where she was the paid media lead.

Mia Powell is joining Ridley Scott Creative Groups’ RSA Films as EU/UK new business director. Powell will be responsible for developing the RSA Films roster, ensuring the company "continues to offer a breadth of creative expertise suitable for any project". Prior to joining RSA, Mia spent the four years as head of new business at Prettybird.

PwC has hired Antonia Wade as global chief marketing officer. Wade has "delivered significant commercial results and change" for leading global organisations including Thomson Reuters, Accenture and, most recently, consulting, business services and software company Capita.

Micro-investing platform Wombat Invest has hired Marina Vogt as head of marketing as it seeks to “deliver on the next stage of its ambitious growth strategy”. Vogt joins from online food-delivery company Deliveroo.

Global production company Sweetshop has signed young Dutch director and filmmaker Marit Weerheijm for representation in the UK. Weerheijm has won various awards for her short films and built a burgeoning commercial reel, including work for brands such as Grolsch, Pink Ribbon and Post NL.