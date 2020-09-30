Movers and Shakers: Hivestack, Hatch, WPP, RSA Films, Above & Beyond, Cheil

Nigel Clarkson, former outdoor commercial director at Global, has been appointed global chief revenue officer at Hivestack, the adtech company for digital out-of-home. Reporting to co-founder and chief executive Andreas Soupliotis, Clarkson will be responsible for the growth of Hivestack’s business across the EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions.

Bruce Crouch, former executive creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, has joined independent creative and production agency Hatch London in the same role. Crouch, whose son is the former England footballer Peter Crouch, will take an equity stake in Hatch. He spent 11 years at BBH and left in 2000, succeeding co-founder Sir John Hegarty as ECD in 1998.

WPP has poached David Henderson from Finsbury Glover Hering, the financial and corporate consultancy it owns, giving him a remit to establish a global corporate affairs group at the holding company. Henderson has been a partner at Finsbury since 2012, having previously been the UK prime minister’s head of research and information from 2007 to 2011.

Kai-Lu Hsiung, UK managing director at RSA Films, is taking on the role globally. She replaces David Mitchell, who will leave RSA at the end of this month for a new venture he is developing, to be announced later this year.

Above & Beyond has hired Fey Daly as collective operations and delivery director. She joins from Engine, where she was chief production officer.

Gareth Helm has been named HomeServe chief marketing officer. He left McDonald’s in July after just over a year as UK CMO and previously held the same role at Zoopla owner ZPG.

Cheil UK has recruited Michael Chadwick as head of strategy. He joins from Dentsu, where he was chief strategy officer, Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore.

St Pierre Group, which owns bakery brands St Pierre, Baker Street and Paul Hollywood, has appointed Jen Danby as marketing director. She joins from salad and vegetable supplier G’s Group, where she was head of marketing: global brands.

Verb Brands has enlisted Ben Lilly as director of client services. He was previously client partner at iCrossing UK.

Jake Goodman has joined Leagas Delaney as managing partner, after seven years at BMB, where he headed client services.

Lab Group has promoted Andy Mason from general manager of Lab to the new role of group chief operating officer, overseeing its two specialist agency brands, Riverr and Verj.

Experiential agency 2Heads has promoted two of its executive directors. James Simpkins has become managing director for experiential and Paul Godwin is now managing director for digital innovation. Their former responsibilities will be overseen by existing members of the client services team.