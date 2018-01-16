Movers and shakers: Hostelworld, Unruly, Mindshare, Havas, Hearst and more

Former Ladbrokes Coral marketing boss Kristof Fahy has joined booking website Hostelworld as its first chief customer officer. Fahy left the bookmaker last September. He started at Hostelworld this month, filling the vacancy left by former chief marketing officer Otto Rosenberger, who left to become chief operating officer at travel agent Iglu in October. Since 2003 he has been global brand communications director at Orange, brand director EMEA at Blackberry, vice-president marketing at Yahoo!, CMO at William Hill and CMO at Telegraph Media Group, before joining Ladbrokes Coral in January 2016.

Havas London chief executive Xavier Rees is taking charge of sister customer engagement agency Havas Helia, replacing Tash Whitmey. Whitmey, who was chief executive of Havas Helia for six years, quit last year to run Tesco’s customer loyalty marketing team. Rees will take on responsibilities for Havas Helia from the end of January.

Hearst's UK president and chief executive James Wildman has been named chairman of Magnetic, the marketing body for consumer magazines. Wildman replaces Marcus Rich, the chief executive of Time Inc, who took the reins last year from Mark Cranmer, the former global executive director at Dentsu Aegis Group.

Richard Tuckett, client services director at Oliver, has joined brand experience agency Collider in the same role. Tuckett will report to chief executive Anton Jerges in the newly-created role and has been asked to lead the account management team of 10 people. Collider has picked up clients including AstraZeneca, De Beers, Bookatable and Seat over the past six months. Tuckett joined Oliver in 2014 as planning director and became client services director in 2016. He has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi X and Haygarth.

Ogilvy & Mather London has hired former Elle editor Lotte Jeffs as creative director to bring editorial experience to the agency's campaigns. Jeffs was previously the deputy editor of Elle UK before leaving the Hearst publication last year. The WPP agency has also appointed Dani Matthews as head of design. She initially joined as acting creative director on a project basis and led the brand design for Voxi, Vodafone’s youth sub-brand that launched last year. Matthews has a background in fashion and luxury, most recently serving as visual director for British womenswear brand Finery.

Charlotte Tice, client lead at Mindshare, is joining Hearst UK's events team as head of campaigns. At Hearst Live, Tice will lead the campaign team, which is responsible for consumer marketing and sponsorship management. The company publishes titles including Cosmopolitan, Red and Good Housekeeping.

Video ad tech company Unruly has hired Paul Gubbins as its UK programmatic lead. Gubbins joins from Oath where he has spent the last year providing programmatic guidance and training. He has more than 17 years of experience at publishers and ad tech vendors such as Thomson Reuters, The Telegraph, The Rubicon Project and early mobile DSP StrikeAd.

Wavemaker has appointed Oleg Korenfeld as global chief platforms officer. Based in New York, Korenfeld will develop and deploy Wavemaker’s platforms suite globally. He joins from Spark Foundry where he was executive vice president of ad tech, platforms & global data, technology and innovation. Prior to this, Korenfeld held a similar role at Mediavest.

Julian Ashworth, BT’s global director of policy strategy, is joining ITV as director of group strategy and direct to consumer, which encompasses ITV’s online and interactive businesses, including ITV Hub. Ashworth brings extensive experience in international strategy, analytics, digital transformation with consumer and TMT focused businesses, having worked in senior strategy leadership roles with several FTSE 30 companies after leaving management consultancy Bain and Company.

Digital innovation and customer experience agencies Realise, Amaze and Branded3 have named Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO creative director, Rob Steeles, as their new group executive creative director. Steeles takes up the newly-formed group role within the executive leadership team, reporting to managing director, Fiona Proudler.

Creative agency Space has strengthened its creative team with two senior hires. Cat Kempsell, former creative group head at Live & Breathe, and Sam Pepper, former senior creative at Wasserman, both join Space as creative group heads. Kempsell, who has been at Live & Breathe for the past three years, has led the creative development on a number of FMCG clients including Pladis, Happy Egg Co and Avonmore while Pepper has spent the past nine years responsible for delivering experiential campaigns at Wasserman.

BBC Worldwide has promoted Nancy Twynam to become marketing director for BBC Worldwide UK. She will oversee the brand and marketing strategy of BBC Worldwide’s TV sales, consumer products, publishing and live events businesses. Twynam was previously the marketing director for consumer products for BBC Worldwide’s UK arm.

Stink Films has signed Academy Award-winning director Joachim Back to its global roster. Back won an Oscar in 2010 for his short film The New Tenants. He has also directed ads for brands including Amstel, Audi, Chivas Regal and Viagra.

Unicorn Events has expanded its team after significant growth within their current client base. Matthew Peek joins as senior event manager to look after creative and gala events. He joins the agency after seven years at Collection 26. Shannon Barrow also joins the agency on a student placement from the University of Greenwich as Event Coordinator.

Octagon, the sports and entertainment marketing leader, has promoted Liza Durge to lead client services for Octagon UK. Prior to joining Octagon, Durge led several global accounts at DigitasLBi following the merger with Lost Boys where she served as managing director. Before that, she spent nine years at Dare.

COPA90, the global youth media football brand, has appointed Ed Turner to the new role of chief media officer. Turner, who has more than 15 years experience in digital media, joins COPA90 from Engine Group.