Movers and Shakers: Initiative, Electric Glue, Wimbledon, Hyundai, Digitas

Media agency Electric Glue has appointed Pippa Glucklich as chief executive officer and partner. Glucklich, who will be responsible for overseeing new business, existing clients and operations, has come on board as an equal shareholder along with the agency’s founders, including Simon Orprin and Kevin Brown. Glucklich was previously UK chief executive of Starcom and of Amplifi UK, the media investment arm of Dentsu.

Initiative has elevated US chief executive Amy Armstrong to a global remit, as the agency's current leader Mat Baxter is set to take on a new leadership role at parent company Interpublic Group. Baxter, who has been global CEO of the media agency for four-and-a-half years, has been handed a global chairman role at Initiative, which he will carry out for the remainder of 2021. He will take up an additional leadership position at IPG "in the coming months".

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs Wimbledon, has promoted Alexandra Willis to communications and marketing director. Willis, who will begin her new role in August, is currently head of communications, content and digital. Her promotion follows the announcement that Mick Desmond, commercial and media director, will retire after this year’s Wimbledon.

Hyundai has made a switch in its global chief marketing officer role, naming executive vice-president Thomas Schemera, formerly the head of the automaker's product division, as the new CMO and head of the consumer experience division. EVP and former CMO Wonhong Cho is now heading Hyundai Motor’s new brand strategy support division, overseeing support work on Hyundai’s overall brand strategy.

Chris Dalpyn has left Mirum as chief executive to become managing director and UK country lead at Valtech, a digital agency that focuses ono business transformation. Dalpyn had spent the last eight years with WPP as managing director of Wunderman UK and most recently as chief executive of Mirum in Europe after overseeing the merger of Possible and Mirum in the UK.

Digitas UK has hired Charlene Charity as head of strategy. She joins this month, with a brief to develop the agency’s customer engagement strategy offering, and reports to Matt Holt, chief strategy officer. Charity was previously founder of D&I consultancy The Diversity Partnership, and before that worked at Amazon, where her roles included head of brand marketing EU and head of live sports marketing.

M&C Saatchi has appointed Vin Murria as a non-executive director and deputy chair of the board. Murria, a serial tech entrepreneur, who was previously founder and chief executive, of Advanced Computer Software Group, became M&C Saatchi’s top shareholder last May.

Accenture Interactive-owned CreativeDrive has appointed Penny Verbe as head of content UK & EMEA. She has worked as a freelance consultant since last June, and before that was commercial development director at DMS.

Ribble Cycles has appointed Simon Picton as head of creative. He was previously a senior creative manager at Red Bull Media House, based in Salzburg, and since last summer has worked as a freelance director and producer.

Bauer Media Audio has promoted Charlie Brookes from director of revenue – UK to chief revenue officer – digital audio. He will will deliver Bauer Media’s digital audio commercial growth strategy and report into Abby Carvosso, who was recently appointed director of commercial transformation.

Snack Media has hired James “Rocket” Long as creative producer for its GiveMeSport team. Long is best known for his 15 years as a producer and presenter on Sky’s Soccer AM, and more recently has worked with JOE Media and RL3 Productions.

FutureBrand has appointed Polly Hopkins as general manager, London. She first joined the agency in 2012 as senior account director, and more recently was group director of client services, based in New York.

We Are Social has promoted executive producer Jo Lumb to head of We Are Social Studios. Lumb joined the agency in 2014 as a producer.

Teads has appointed Clare Rush as vice-president agency development. She joined the business in 2019 as a consultant industry director. Teads has also hired Dan Best as industry director FMCG. Best was previously head of advertising EMEA at WildBrain Spark.

The Mill has promoted Misha Stanford-Harris to managing director of its London studio. He was previously head of production. This follows the promotion of Los Angeles-based Josh Mandel from president to global chief executive in January.

M&C Saatchi Group has hired Mark Dickinson-Keen as global chief people officer. He joins from Mind Gym where was also CPO, and before that held the same role at TalkTalk.

Digital agency Organic has promoted managing director Ben Scoggins to chief executive.