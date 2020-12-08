Movers and Shakers: IPA, Stella McCartney, Infectious Media, Visa, VCCP, AMV

Julian Douglas, vice chairman of VCCP, has been named the next IPA president-elect to succeed Nigel Vaz. He will take on the role in March as part of the IPA's AGM. Douglas, who is also Asia-Pacific chief executive of VCCP, is expected to outline his agenda for the following two years in spring next year.

Peter Chipchase, long-time communications lead at Soho House, has joined fashion house Stella McCartney as chief marketing officer. Chipchase will take responsibility for comms, marketing, social media and visual teams at the label. He succeeds Caroline Deroche Pasquier, who left in October to join fashion house Bottega Veneta.

Infectious Media, the indie programmatic media company founded by Martin Kelly and Andy Cocker, has sold to Kepler Group, the US-based digital marketing agency, with plans to create an international offering that specialises in digital innovation, transformation and performance media. Kelly will become UK and Asia-Pacific chief executive of Kepler. Cocker will be chief operating officer of the UK and Asia-Pacific.

Visa has promoted its head of marketing and cross border, Frederique Covington Corbett, to senior vice-president of global brand strategy and planning. She will report to global CMO Lynne Biggar and next year relocate from Singapore to California.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has appointed Kelly Knight as its first chief diversity and HR officer. She has held the role of HR director at the agency since 2006. Reporting to CEO Sarah Douglas, Knight's remit will be to ensure AMV’s services and strategy are aligned to the agency’s cultural goals.

VCCP has promoted Adrian Gans to chief experience officer, leading its CX division. He joined VCCP from Gansify in 2015 as innovation director and was promoted to head of strategy in 2017.

Keith Kaplan is joining Kinetic as its global chief executive, taking over from Marc-Antoine de Roys, who is retiring. Kaplan, who is based in New York, has most recently worked as an advisor and investor with a number of businesses.

Integrated agency Jaywing has appointed Nick Hussey as creative operations director. He was previously managing director at The Conscious Agency. From 2017 to January 2020 Hussey was chief operating officer at Forever Beta.

Creative production studio No. 8 has hired Sam Robson as partner and creative director of audio. He was previously senior engineer at 750mph.

Untold Studios has appointed Nathan James Tettey and Iona Goulder as creative directors. Tettey was previously head of creative at Warner Records and has directed music videos including Own It by Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy, and Only You by Drake & Headie One. Goulder joins from Kyra TV in Los Angeles, where she was vice-president and creative director.

US advertising veteran Allen Kay has joined London creative shop Ekstasy as creative chair. Kay worked at agencies including McCann Erickson and Needham, Harper & Steers before founding Koren Kay & Partners in 1982. His work, which has won 28 Clio awards, includes the Xerox ad “It’s a miracle”, named by ESPN as one of the 10 all-time best Superbowl spots.

FutureBrand has promoted Gianni Tozzi to the role of chief creative officer, international. Operating out of the Milan office, Tozzi will oversee the creative output of FutureBrand across both the European and Asian markets. He has been executive creative director of FutureBrand Milan for the past decade.