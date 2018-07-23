Staff
Movers and shakers: IPG Mediabrands, Facebook, MediaMonks, Advertising Association, Quiet Storm, Organix and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Andy Zonfrillo
IPG Mediabrands has appointed Omnicom Media Group's former global head of trading Andy Zonfrillo to the newly created position of global president at Magna, the network's intelligence, investment and innovation unit. Zonfrillo will be responsible for overseeing annual media negotiation seasons and processes on a global level. He will be based in IPG Mediabrands’ London office. Zonfrillo was most recently global managing director of MCap, an independent investment group that provides financial products to media, entertainment and tech companies. 

Mark D'Arcy, vice-president and chief creative officer of Facebook Creative Shop, has taken on an expanded role as vice-president of global business marketing. D’Arcy has led Facebook’s in-house creative agency for seven years, and will now take responsibility for all marketing functions for its global business marketing division. He will co-lead the Creative Shop team with Carolyn Everson, and will report to David Fischer, vice-president of business and marketing partnerships at Facebook.

MediaMonks London has appointed Martin Verdult managing director with a brief to treble the size of production company in the UK and find it a new home. Verdult, who was previously managing partner at Ogilvy & Mather Shanghai, agreed to join MediaMonks London before the Dutch parent company merged with Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital at the start of July.

The Advertising Association has announced that Keith Weed, chief marketing and communications officer at Unilever, will become its president on 1 September. Weed will succeed Andy Duncan, chief executive of Travelopia, who has been in the role since January 2014.

Quiet Storm has recruited Anna Coscia to be its new planning director. As well as leading the planning discipline, Coscia will also have client lead responsibilities and work on new business. She was previously deputy head of planning and planning director at Leo Burnett. Coscia has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi, Proximity BBDO and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

AnalogFolk has moved Nicola Shepherd-Banks into the new role of associate managing partner as it focuses on using data intelligence to drive creativity. Reporting to managing partner Reeha Alder-Shah, who joined AnalogFolk in June last year, Shepherd-Banks will be responsible for driving growth across clients including Unilever, Dyson and PepsiCo.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has appointed Pedro Earp to the new role of chief marketing and ZX Ventures officer in a restructure aimed at growing the influence of ZX, the brewer's incubator and venture-capital fund. Earp is currently chief disruptive growth officer. The switch, which will come into effect on 1 January, means the incumbent chief marketing officer, Miguel Patricio, will become chief of special global projects – marketing, and will report directly to chief executive Carlos Brito. 

Tim Albert is joining the baby and toddler snack brand Organix as marketing director. With more than 15 years in FMCG food companies, his experience includes working on Birds Eye, Old El Paso, Sharwood’s, Frank Cooper's, Berocca, Robertson’s jams and Golden Shred marmalade. He joins Organix after spending two years as UK marketing director at Bayer Consumer Health.

