Movers and Shakers: iProspect, Love or Fear, Dentsu Aegis, Digitas

Veteran creative Dave Dye has teamed up with former Karmarama planning director Matthew Waksman and new-business specialist Allan Dutton to launch a creative agency that will focus on emotions in both its creative output and client handling.

Love or Fear, which is close to releasing work for its still-under-wraps founding client, has also secured ex-Bartle Bogle Hegarty deputy executive creative director Rosie Arnold and former Hall & Partners Europe chief executive Paul Edwards as advisors.

Stefan Bardega, president of iProspect EMEA, is to add the UK chief executive role to his remit. It follows the departure of Jack Swayne, who left the agency after just six months to join M/SIX. Bardega served as UK chief executive for two years from 2017 and took on the EMEA position in March.

James Morris, global chief executive of Stink, has left to take up a role leading Dentsu Aegis Network’s entertainment and sports division. Morris will serve as executive director, DAN Entertainment & Sports, for UK and Ireland, reporting to Euan Jarvie, chief executive of DAN UK and Ireland.

Digitas UK has hired Lazaros Nikiforidis as executive creative director. Nikiforidis comes from WPP’s Global Team Blue, where he held the same role for Europe on the Ford account. At Digitas, he will report to chief creative officer Emma de la Fosse and work across clients including E.ON, Formula One, GlaxoSmithKline, Honda and HSBC.

Stuart Lunn has been appointed managing director of Havas Media Manchester as part of what the company called "a broader growth strategy for the regional hub". Lunn brings client experience, including as vice-president for strategic projects at Manchester Airports Group, where he brought some of the company's digital marketing services in-house.

Notable has hired Tiffany Winter as its third partner. Winter joins this month from Mindshare New York, where she was vice-president of the content group. Winter joins partners Laura Tan and Clare Styles at the female-run creative agency. Notable launched in 2016 and its clients include Pernod Ricard and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

Inside Ideas Group, which owns Oliver, Dare and Adjust Your Set, has appoited Kat Callow as global social media director. Callow joins from HMD Global, where she was director of digital adventures. She is tasked with helping IIG’s largest clients gain speed, agility and more control across all creative touchpoints globally.