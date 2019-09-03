Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and Shakers: iProspect, Love or Fear, Dentsu Aegis, Digitas

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Dye, Arnold, Waksman, Edwards, Dutton, Callow, Nikiforidis and Bardega
Clockwise from top left: Dye, Arnold, Waksman, Edwards, Dutton, Callow, Nikiforidis and Bardega

Veteran creative Dave Dye has teamed up with former Karmarama planning director Matthew Waksman and new-business specialist Allan Dutton to launch a creative agency that will focus on emotions in both its creative output and client handling.

Love or Fear, which is close to releasing work for its still-under-wraps founding client, has also secured ex-Bartle Bogle Hegarty deputy executive creative director Rosie Arnold and former Hall & Partners Europe chief executive Paul Edwards as advisors.

Stefan Bardega, president of iProspect EMEA, is to add the UK chief executive role to his remit. It follows the departure of Jack Swayne, who left the agency after just six months to join M/SIX. Bardega served as UK chief executive for two years from 2017 and took on the EMEA position in March.

James Morris, global chief executive of Stink, has left to take up a role leading Dentsu Aegis Network’s entertainment and sports division. Morris will serve as executive director, DAN Entertainment & Sports, for UK and Ireland, reporting to Euan Jarvie, chief executive of DAN UK and Ireland.

Digitas UK has hired Lazaros Nikiforidis as executive creative director. Nikiforidis comes from WPP’s Global Team Blue, where he held the same role for Europe on the Ford account. At Digitas, he will report to chief creative officer Emma de la Fosse and work across clients including E.ON, Formula One, GlaxoSmithKline, Honda and HSBC.

Stuart Lunn has been appointed managing director of Havas Media Manchester as part of what the company called "a broader growth strategy for the regional hub". Lunn brings client experience, including as vice-president for strategic projects at Manchester Airports Group, where he brought some of the company's digital marketing services in-house.

Notable has hired Tiffany Winter as its third partner. Winter joins this month from Mindshare New York, where she was vice-president of the content group. Winter joins partners Laura Tan and Clare Styles at the female-run creative agency. Notable launched in 2016 and its clients include Pernod Ricard and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

Inside Ideas Group, which owns Oliver, Dare and Adjust Your Set, has appoited Kat Callow as global social media director. Callow joins from HMD Global, where she was director of digital adventures. She is tasked with helping IIG’s largest clients gain speed, agility and more control across all creative touchpoints globally.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019