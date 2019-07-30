Ben Bold
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and Shakers: ISBA, Group M, M&S, Dentsu Aegis, MullenLowe

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Juhl, Brunwin, Nakamura and Markey
Clockwise from top left: Juhl, Brunwin, Nakamura and Markey

Kelly Clark is stepping down as global chief executive of Group M, the world’s biggest media buyer, and Christian Juhl, global chief executive of one of its flagship agencies, Essence, will take over. It is thought that Clark wants to step back for personal reasons after three years in charge.

ISBA has appointed Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB, as vice-president. He joins existing vice-president Sarah Mansfield to support president Elizabeth Fagan in overseeing the governance of ISBA and advising on strategic direction. Markey will also lead the ISBA council in Fagan’s absence.

Simon Fox is standing down as chief executive of Reach, the owner of the Daily Mirror and Manchester Evening News, after seven years and handing over to Jim Mullen, a former chief executive of Ladbrokes Coral Group.

Amanda Hill, chief marketing officer at Harrods, will leave the retailer in November after 18 months. Hill is leaving the UK to join her family in the US. Harrods said it will be recruiting a replacement.

Marks & Spencer has appointed Simon Harrison to the new position of head of international marketing and operations. Harrison, who was previously head of international franchise – Europe at the retailer, will have responsibility for marketing, visual merchandising, store design and retail operations. He replaces former head of international marketing Ira Dubinsky, who left earlier this year and is reported to be joining KFC as innovation director.

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Mike Nakamura as executive director of the newly formed DAN Entertainment & Sports, reporting to DAN chief executive and executive chairman Tim Andree. In addition to leading DAN Entertainment & Sports, Nakamura will retain his role as global president of Dentsu X, reporting to Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media and performance and global clients.

MullenLowe Group UK has appointed Siobhan Brunwin as people director. She will be responsible for building on MullenLowe’s culture and joins from M/SIX, where she was people and culture director for two years.

We Are Social has hired Tom Bayliss as chief client officer in the UK. Bayliss joined from Publicis.Poke, where he was managing director. He will lead a client services division of 35 in London and sit on We Are Social’s executive board that co-ordinates with sister offices in other countries.

Blue State, the "values-driven" creative agency, has appointed Rob Trono as creative director in the UK. Trono was previously executive creative director at Fullsix London and has also worked at Publicis Chemistry. At Blue State, he will be responsible for creative output across the UK client roster, which includes Google, Lloyds Banking Group and Co-op.

Mars Wrigley has recruited Cathryn Sleight to be president of business development, reporting to global president Andrew Clarke. Sleight joins on 5 August from Unilever, where she is executive vice-president of global foods.

Independent media agency December 19 has hired Gemma Nuvoletta as client lead for the luxury, fashion and beauty market. She most recently worked at Havas as a client partner and previously spent eight years at luxury specialist media agency JK&K Global.

Grey London has bolstered its creative department with the appointment of creative directors Roberto Kilciauskas and Pedro Rosa. The pair have 20 years' experience in the UK and their native Brazil, and most recently have been freelancing. They previously held posts at Mother and MullenLowe.

Ross Garden, a former executive creative director of Saatchi & Saatchi Pro, has joined financial services ad agency AML Group as creative director. His career has seen him work for brands including the Financial Times and PayPoint, at agencies including Publicis.

Tom Munckton has been appointed by Above & Beyond to the newly created role of creative director, design and branding. He joins from Each London, where he was a founding partner and creative director. Before that, he worked as a design director at Mother London.

Tag, a global creative production sourcing agency, has appointed Nancy Hill as non-executive director. She is the founder of marketing consultancy Media Sherpas.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

July 24, 2019