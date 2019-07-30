Movers and Shakers: ISBA, Group M, M&S, Dentsu Aegis, MullenLowe

Kelly Clark is stepping down as global chief executive of Group M, the world’s biggest media buyer, and Christian Juhl, global chief executive of one of its flagship agencies, Essence, will take over. It is thought that Clark wants to step back for personal reasons after three years in charge.

ISBA has appointed Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB, as vice-president. He joins existing vice-president Sarah Mansfield to support president Elizabeth Fagan in overseeing the governance of ISBA and advising on strategic direction. Markey will also lead the ISBA council in Fagan’s absence.

Simon Fox is standing down as chief executive of Reach, the owner of the Daily Mirror and Manchester Evening News, after seven years and handing over to Jim Mullen, a former chief executive of Ladbrokes Coral Group.

Amanda Hill, chief marketing officer at Harrods, will leave the retailer in November after 18 months. Hill is leaving the UK to join her family in the US. Harrods said it will be recruiting a replacement.

Marks & Spencer has appointed Simon Harrison to the new position of head of international marketing and operations. Harrison, who was previously head of international franchise – Europe at the retailer, will have responsibility for marketing, visual merchandising, store design and retail operations. He replaces former head of international marketing Ira Dubinsky, who left earlier this year and is reported to be joining KFC as innovation director.

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Mike Nakamura as executive director of the newly formed DAN Entertainment & Sports, reporting to DAN chief executive and executive chairman Tim Andree. In addition to leading DAN Entertainment & Sports, Nakamura will retain his role as global president of Dentsu X, reporting to Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media and performance and global clients.

MullenLowe Group UK has appointed Siobhan Brunwin as people director. She will be responsible for building on MullenLowe’s culture and joins from M/SIX, where she was people and culture director for two years.

We Are Social has hired Tom Bayliss as chief client officer in the UK. Bayliss joined from Publicis.Poke, where he was managing director. He will lead a client services division of 35 in London and sit on We Are Social’s executive board that co-ordinates with sister offices in other countries.

Blue State, the "values-driven" creative agency, has appointed Rob Trono as creative director in the UK. Trono was previously executive creative director at Fullsix London and has also worked at Publicis Chemistry. At Blue State, he will be responsible for creative output across the UK client roster, which includes Google, Lloyds Banking Group and Co-op.

Mars Wrigley has recruited Cathryn Sleight to be president of business development, reporting to global president Andrew Clarke. Sleight joins on 5 August from Unilever, where she is executive vice-president of global foods.

Independent media agency December 19 has hired Gemma Nuvoletta as client lead for the luxury, fashion and beauty market. She most recently worked at Havas as a client partner and previously spent eight years at luxury specialist media agency JK&K Global.

Grey London has bolstered its creative department with the appointment of creative directors Roberto Kilciauskas and Pedro Rosa. The pair have 20 years' experience in the UK and their native Brazil, and most recently have been freelancing. They previously held posts at Mother and MullenLowe.

Ross Garden, a former executive creative director of Saatchi & Saatchi Pro, has joined financial services ad agency AML Group as creative director. His career has seen him work for brands including the Financial Times and PayPoint, at agencies including Publicis.

Tom Munckton has been appointed by Above & Beyond to the newly created role of creative director, design and branding. He joins from Each London, where he was a founding partner and creative director. Before that, he worked as a design director at Mother London.

Tag, a global creative production sourcing agency, has appointed Nancy Hill as non-executive director. She is the founder of marketing consultancy Media Sherpas.