Movers and Shakers: Isobar, Dentsu Aegis Network, Guardian, Brave Bison

Isobar UK has named Iain Valentine as chief executive. He has been promoted from managing partner of Whitespace, which was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network in 2018. Valentine will report to James Morris, executive director, creative and entertainment & sport. Karl Weaver is the former chief executive of Isobar UK but left in late 2018. Since then, Morris has been overseeing the running of Isobar.

Dentsu Aegis Network has hired Patricia McDonald as chief solutions officer for the holding company’s creative line of business. Starting immediately, she will report to global chief executive, creative, Jean Lin. McDonald joins from Weber Shandwick, where she was managing director, strategy and insight.

Guardian Media Group has appointed Channel 4’s Keith Underwood as chief financial and operating officer. Underwood had the same joint job title at the broadcaster, where he had worked for more than a decade. GMG former chief financial officer Richard Kerr joined Dennis Publishing in the same role in April.

Brave Bison has handed Oliver Green the roles of chief executive and executive chairman. He joined the company in December 2019 as non-executive chairman and has retained his previous role as managing director of Tangent. Green succeeds Kate Burns, who has stepped down as chief executive.

Kenny Hyslop, head of experiential marketing at Pernod Ricard, is leaving the drinks company at the end of June after 15 years. Hyslop said he planned to take a break from work over the summer, before seeking opportunities as a freelancer in brand events, experiences and visitor attractions.

Stuart Meldrum and Chris Dent, founders of production company Meldrum Dent, have launched a creative agency, Something Creative. The pair set up Meldrum Dent in 2018, having previously worked at LadBible Group and Unilad Group respectively.

Channel 4 has picked Khalid Hayat as director of strategy and consumer insight. He joins from Deloitte, where he is a director in the strategy consulting practice.

HeyHuman has enlisted Henry Moffett as business director. He previously held the same role at London Advertising.

Maverick Advertising & Design has rebranded as The Maverick Group, with nine specialist business units. It has appointed Cassy Waugh, former business director at Digitas UK, as client servies director.

Aardman Animations has promoted Rob Goodchild from head of licensing to commercial director and Alison Taylor from head of sales and acquisitions to director of distribution and business development. They have worked at the company since 2008 and 2004 respectively.

Alessandra Cabra, client services director at digital brand experience agency Rufus Leonard, has been named the new co-chair of the BIMA client services council. She succeeds Gregor McQuattie, who is client partner at NTT Data.