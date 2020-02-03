Movers and Shakers: John Lewis, MullenLowe, DAN, Fever-Tree, Saatchis

John Lewis & Partners customer director Craig Inglis, the marketer who introduced the brand’s famous epic Christmas ads, is departing the retailer at the end of March after 12 years. The news came as former Ofcom boss Sharon White prepared to start as new chairman of John Lewis Partnership, and followed the announcement earlier in January that Paula Nickolds, managing director of John Lewis & Partners, would also depart.

Phil Rumbol is leaving his role as executive partner at MullenLowe Group UK, two-and-a-half years after the Interpublic agency acquired 101, which he co-founded. He was previously marketing director at Cadbury and InBev. At the same time, MullenLowe Group head of new business and marketing Lucy Taylor has been promoted to chief growth officer and will sit on the group's board.

Tim Andree, executive vice-president of Dentsu Group and executive chairman and chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network, will be taking a leave of absence for health-related reasons. Toshihiro Yamamoto, representative director, president and chief executive of Dentsu Group, will take on the additional role of acting executive chairman and chief executive of Dentsu Aegis in the interim.

Jeremy Kanter, former top European marketer for Guinness, has joined Fever-Tree as chief marketing officer. He left Diageo in September 2019 after more than 15 years, during which he held roles including chief marketing officer at Diageo Mexico. Fever-Tree confirmed that Saskia Meyer would remain in her role as UK marketing director.

Matthew Platts, executive director for media and performance at Dentsu Aegis Network, is exiting after 27 years. Platts joined BBJ Media Services as a buyer in 1993, rising to commercial director of Vizeum in 2007, president of Amplifi UK in 2013 and taking on his current role in 2017. The network is searching for a successor.

Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed BETC London managing director Andrew Kay as managing partner to lead the agency’s BT account. Kay, who joined BETC three years ago, will be responsible for Saatchi & Saatchi's work with BT, which rebranded last year with its biggest campaign to date.

Leeds-based agency Live & Breathe has promoted Laura Johann and Adele Booth to creative group heads from senior art director and senior copywriter respectively. It has also hired Hollie Revell, currently lead creative at Citu, as design director.

VMLY&R has promoted creative Tamryn Kerr to creative director. She will look after the Baileys, 30% Club, Benzac, Cetaphil and Carpetright accounts.

Performance marketing agency Journey Further has appointed former Havas Media Group chief executive Paul Frampton to its advisory board, along with Peter Dolukhanov, chief executive of Decoded Consulting and former group chief technical officer at Karmarama.

Superunion has hired Matt Boffey as innovation partner. He joins from Great State, where he was co-founder and director of consulting. He is also the creator of social media publishing tool Okey Dokey.

Yoghurt brand Müller has handed UK and Ireland chief marketing officer Michael Inpong the additional role of strategy director.

Data insights and experience agency Emerald Thinking has named Sarah Carroll business development director. She was previously head of new business planning for Sainsbury’s Group’s Nectar 360.

Brian Irving, chief marketing officer at Eventbrite, is leaving the ticketing platform to join Facebook as global head of marketing for augmented and virtual reality products.

Ted Baker has hired Jennifer Roebuck in the newly created role of chief customer officer. She was previously chief marketing officer at Freelunique and has been a non-executive director at Ted Baker since 2017.

Microsoft has recruited Jerret West to be chief marketing officer for Xbox. West worked at Xbox from 2003 to 2011, including three years as director of marketing, but left to join American Express. In 2013, he joined Netflix, where he held senior regional marketing roles.

The Mill has signed Ben Hansford and Rogier Schalken to its directorial roster. Hansford is a US director with a background in animation and design who specialises in integrating visual effects, comedy and performance. His work includes two Super Bowl ads for Old Spice featuring Terry Crews. Schalken is from Amsterdam, where he was head creative and founder of MediaMonks’ film and post departments. His directorial debut was an award-winning interactive film for Desperados, "The Desperados experience", and he has also shot ads for Adidas and Geox, among others.

Stephen Page, the chief executive of Faber & Faber, has been named chair of Creative Access, the not-for-profit social enterprise that supports talent from under-represented communities in the creative industries, in particular BAME candidates and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Medialab Group has appointed Amice Lock, former managing director of Starcom MediaVest Group’s branded content division, Liquid Thread, as a non-executive director of the media and data agency. Lock joins several other former SMG colleagues, including Medialab chairman Stewart Easterbrook.

Four has restructured, reorganising from 17 practices to seven business units and promoting five managing directors to C-suite roles. Anne Clarke becomes chief executive, social purpose; Paul Dalton-Borge and Tonia Savchenko become chief executives, performance, activation, creative and engagement; Rachel O’Sullivan becomes chief innovation officer; and Kath Ludlow becomes chief customer officer. Emma Statham keeps her title of chief executive, Four Health, but is additionally promoted to the executive committee.