Movers and shakers: Karmarama, FCB Inferno, Sky, Havas Group Media, and more

Charlotte Frijns: new UK chief financial officer for Group M

Karmarama has appointed Dan Rutherford as executive creative director. He joins from Saatchi & Saatchi, where he worked for five years following its acquisition of digital agency Outside Line, where he had begun his career in advertising. He report to chief creative officer Nik Studzinski.

Tim Doust, founding partner of FCB Inferno, is leaving the business. He leaves the agency on 6 April and told Campaign that he will be staying in the industry but was unable to reveal details.

Group M has hired Charlotte Frijns, the former chief financial officer at Publicis Media, to become the WPP media agency group's UK chief financial officer. Reporting to Group M UK chief executive Tom George, Frijns will head up the finance division leading on the strategy and day-to- day management of the operation when she joins next month. She replaces Drew Englebright, who has left to take a career break.

Andrew Mortimer, the director of media at Sky, who has led its £300m UK media review, is moving from marketing to ad sales to be director of client strategy at Sky Media.

Mindshare has appointed Daniel Da Costa to the role of strategy director and Yulia Livine to the role of ecommerce director. Da Costa, who reports to chief strategy officer Matt Andrews, was previously marketing director at Airlabs and will be responsible for boosting the agency’s aim of delivering new innovations for clients. Livine has joined from Paul’s Boutique, where she was head of marketing and ecommerce, and in the newly-created role reports to Mindshare's chief business officer David Walsh.

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Sergio Lopez to the newly-created role of chief production officer of its European operation.

Havas Group Media has poached MediaCom's Dan Chapman to be its managing director, product and solutions, to oversee its data, technology and consulting business units. Chapman, who takes up the newly-created role later this month, will be responsible for continuing the development of the group's data-led product suite as well as leading Havas’ engineering teams in partnership with Google and the group’s key technology partners. At MediaCom he has been head of digital since 2014, having joined in 2012 as regional digital director of MENA.

Aimee Luther, the former managing director of BMB, will lead the newly-launched London office of US creative agency Fortnight Collective.

Brian Brady has joined TMW Unlimited as creative director, reporting to chief creative officer Graeme Noble. Brady will lead a variety of accounts at the agency including Shell and Ferrero and he was previously creative director at Huge.

Refinery29, the digital media company for women, has expanded its European executive team. George Mitchell, the former business and legal affairs director for EMEA at Vice, has joined as vice-president of business affairs and operations, while Nina Joyce has also come from Vice as PR director of Europe. The company has appointed Kristin Cardwell, who was previously at WPP and L'Oreal, as vice-president of international strategy.

Creative agency Antidote has appointed digital designer Ross Hammond and creative Rosanna Walker to join its creative department. Hammond joins from digital insight and strategy agency Sparkler where he worked on campaigns for clients including Google and eBay. Walker joins from WCRS where she recently worked on campaigns for E.On and the Royal Navy.