Movers and Shakers: Kraft Heinz, Initiative, ITV, Tribal, On The Beach, Cheil, Havas

Interpublic media agency Initiative has promoted managing director James Shoreland to UK chief executive. Shoreland succeeds and will report to Richard Morris, who moved up to become CEO of parent company IPG Mediabrands UK and Ireland in March. Shoreland joined the agency in 2017 as chief client officer, UK and EMEA, and became MD in January this year.

Kraft Heinz has appointed Sam Greenwood, former global brand director for Cadbury, as commercial director and chief marketing officer, Northern Europe, as part of a structural change at the food giant under which its category and marketing teams will be brought together. Greenwood joins with immediate effect and succeeds commercial director Steve Chantry, who is moving to the role of vice-president Better Meals and New Ventures, and will report to Cristina Kenz, chief growth officer, international.

John Owen, former chief strategy officer at Dare, and Nicky Russell, former chief operating officer of Anomaly, have joined Jim Hubbard at White Door Consulting as it aims to take advantage of the trend towards in-housing. The revamped business will be known as WDC and look to help marketers improve the way they work.

Zoe Harris, chief marketing officer at GoCompare Group and chief executive of its sub-brand Look After My Bills, is joining On The Beach Group as CMO. She joins the holiday company on 1 January and replaces marketing director Alan Harding, who left the post in early 2020. There has been no CMO at the brand since the departure of Alistair Daly in 2018.

Sam Moqbel and Jamie King, former directors at Jack Morton Worldwide, have set up a full-service agency called St. Frank's that moves them away from the brand activation space. The shop, which the pair say has been "founded on optimism", will work on TV, outdoor, print and digital, PR, shopper and brand experience.

Jane Stiller has been named chief marketing officer of ITV’s media and entertainment division, taking over from Rufus Radcliffe. She was previously director of media, and will report to Kevin Lygo, managing director of the broadcaster’s of the media and entertainment division.

Tribal Worldwide has poached Publicis Sapient’s creative director of experience design, Yasmin Borain, as its new chief experience officer. She replaces Adam Powers, who left the agency in September to become global head of experience design at HSBC. Borain joins after more than eight years at Publicis Sapient and its predecessors.

Cheil UK has hired Gary Jobe as its new head of technology, replacing Kevin Durley. Jobe is joining from Havas UK, where he was previously group head of technology for almost five years. Prior to this role, Jobe held similar technology head positions at Proximity London, Sky, and OgilvyOne (now Ogilvy). Durley, who left last month, had held the position of head of technology for Cheil Worldwide since 2007.

Havas Media Manchester has appointed James Reddington in the new role of managing partner. He joins after almost 24 years at Carat Manchester, where he was most recently group business director.

Total Media has promoted Celine Saturnino to be its first chief operating officer. She joined the agency in 2012 as head of digital, and has since held the positions of head of media operations and, since 2017, chief commercial officer.

Manchester-based content-led performance agency Big Brand Ideas has appointed Dave Robinson as creative operations director. He joins after 13 years at BJL, where he was operations director.