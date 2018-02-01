Movers and shakers: Leo Burnett, Unruly, Sky, Paddy Power, Wunderman, Premier Foods, Google, BBH and more

Mark Tutssel: the Leo Burnett creative chief has been promoted

Mark Tutssel, chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide, has been named executive chairman. Rich Stoddart, currently president of Leo Burnett Worldwide, is leaving to pursue a new venture. Parent company Publicis said Tutssel’s appointment "reinforces the importance of creativity at the heart of Publicis Groupe’s offering".

News Corporation has recruited Norm Johnston, the chief digital officer of Mindshare, to be chief executive of its ad tech business Unruly. Johnston has been in digital marketing since 1995 when he started work at an early digital agency, Modem Media, which later became Digitas London, where he was president. He joined WPP's Mindshare in 2007 in an EMEA leadership role and is known as a thinker who has written several books, including Adaptive Marketing. He replaces Sarah Wood.

Sky has recruited Engine Group's Europe and Asia boss Debbie Klein to the newly-created role of group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer. Klein, who has worked for Engine Group for 19 years since joining WCRS in 1999, will be responsible for Sky’s "overall brand and marketing development, as well as assuming overall leadership for corporate affairs and Sky’s Bigger Picture programme".

Paddy Power Betfair chief marketing officer Johnny Devitt has left the bookmakers. Before the merger between the two companies, Devitt held the top marketing role at Betfair but before that had also had a spell at Paddy Power.

Jo Hagger, managing director of Wunderman UK, has left to pursue opportunities outside the industry despite having only recently joined from sister agency Possible. Hagger, who resigned last week, joined Wunderman as managing director last November from Possible where she was managing director, a post she had held for only six months. The move followed Possible's move into Wunderman within WPP.

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods has promoted Yilmaz Erceyes to UK marketing director. Erceyes joined Premier Foods in 2015 and is currently brand director for cooking sauces and desserts, looking after brands including Homepride, Loyd Grossman, Sharwood’s, Ambrosia and Angel Delight. Before joining, he spent 15 years at Procter & Gamble, initially in process control, and later in a series of marketing roles. He will take up the new role in April when the incumbent, Helen Warren-Piper, joins Mars Petcare sales director for Mars Pet Nutrition UK.

Richard Lawson, former managing director at Anomaly, is joining FCB Inferno in the same role. He replaces Sharon Jiggins, who has been promoted to newly-created role executive vice president for client services. In his new role Lawson will lead the account management department and focus on client organic growth. Lawson was previously a consultant at Dentsu Aegis Network agencies Carat and Mcgarrybowen. Before this he was managing director at Anomaly between 2015 and 2017. He also spent 13 years at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London from 2002.

Shaun Gregory is stepping down as chief executive of Exterion Media after four years and handing over to Leon Taviansky, the chief operating and financial officer. Gregory, who will remain a non-executive director, led the successful defence of Exterion Media’s £1.1bn Tube advertising contract with Transport for London in March 2016.

Patrick Collister, the former executive creative director and vice-chairman of Ogilvy & Mather, is leaving his job at Google. Collister joined Google in 2013 as its head of design. He subsequently became creative lead at Google’s creative think tank The Zoo for the EMEA region and was tasked with collaborating with agencies to create digital campaigns for the platform. He left the job last week.

Telefonica's former global director of advertising, Daniel Rosen has joined M&C Saatchi Mobile as senior vice-president of global operations. The role is newly-created and Rosen will report to James Hilton, global chief executive of M&C Saatchi Mobile. Rosen, who left O2 owner Telefonica in the middle of last year, has been consulting with M&C Saatchi Mobile for the past six months before deciding to join in a more permanent capacity.

Dentsu Aegis Network has recruited two senior team members to its Edinburgh office. Ian Martin joins the agency as strategy director from the7stars where he held the position of account director, while Kirstee Macbeth joins as a head of strategy. She previously launched a strategic consultancy after setting up the Scottish office of entertainment marketing company AKA, and is vice president of the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Council.

Matt Lynch has become digital marketing agency Feed’s first worldwide chief executive and will take direct responsibility for the overall management of the agency alongside founder Rob Armstrong. Lynch has been with Feed since 2006 and was most recently, managing director and president.

Madeleine Wilson has been promoted to the position of fashion advertising director of British GQ and is also named associate publisher, Fashion of GQ Style. Previously Wilson was fashion manager across both titles. She takes up her new roles with immediate effect. Wilson began her commercial career with Condé Nast in 2011 as classified sales executive at Condé Nast Traveller before rising to account manager on Wired in 2013. Leaving the company in 2014 for a commercial role with Hearst Magazines as senior fashion and luxury goods executive, and then luxury goods manager, she returned to GQ in 2015.

Stephen Ledger-Lomas has joined BBH London as its head of production. He joins BBH from David James Associates (DJA) and prior to this was a production lead and head of art buying for Mother London.

BMB has hired James Turnham to the new role of head of audio-visual, reporting to chief operations officer Matt Hyde. The Cheil-owned creative agency is developing an AV department and wants to give clients a production offering. Turnham has joined from Mother, where he was head of production.

RedPeg Marketing has named Fredda Hurwitz, as the company’s new chief marketing officer. Prior to joining RedPeg, Hurwitz served as global chief strategy officer for Havas Sports & Entertainment (London) for eight years.

Act-On, the digital marketing company, has named Nina Church-Adams as its new senior vice president of marketing. Church-Adams most recently held head of marketing roles at Finastra, the third largest FinTech company in the world.

Mark Bailey has promoted to managing director of Cube3, the brand, web and campaign agency. Bailey, originally joined Cube3 in 2003 as an account executive.

Lucy Taylor, previously a senior business director and marketing director at Y&R, has joined Isobel as account partner. She will report to Paul Houlding, founder and chief executive of the agency.

Radiocentre planning director Mark Barber has become the first non-executive director at independent media agency December 19. Barber enjoyed a long career agency-side, including an 11-year stint at Universal McCann, before joining Radiocentre in 2001.