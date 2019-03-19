Movers and Shakers: Lida, Dentsu Aegis Network, Dark Horses, Atom Bank and more

Lida, M&C Saatchi’s customer engagement agency, has hired Cheil Worldwide strategy director Janie Rees as chief strategy officer and promoted strategy partner James Calvert to the new role of chief data officer.

Mcgarrybowen co-founder Gordon Bowen has become chief creative officer at Dentsu Aegis Network, as the group places a bigger emphasis on creativity. He will continue as chairman of Mcgarrybowen but will also work alongside Dick van Motman, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network’s branded agencies, who has become global chief executive, creative.

Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency backed by Lucky Generals, has appointed Kerry Roper as head of design with immediate effect. Roper will report to creative partner Steve Howell. He has been design director at Anomaly since August 2015.

Atom Bank’s chief marketing officer, Lisa Wood, has left the business to become sales and marketing director at travel company Great Rail Journeys. Atom Bank declined to comment on whether it was looking for a replacement.

BBD Perfect Storm has appointed Tony Quinn as chief strategy officer. He held the same role at Publicis London from 2012 to 2014, when he left to found brand and marketing consultancy Smythington Royce.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has hired Seth Jones to lead its creative output. He has spent the past five years as creative director at AnalogFolk, where he led work for Nike, PepsiCo, Lucozade and Sainsbury’s.

Philippa Brown, chief executive of Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed chair of the Advertising Association, replacing James Murphy. Murphy, the Adam & Eve/DDB co-founder, will become the AA's first exports champion.

Cadreon, the adtech unit of IPG Mediabrands, has appointed Seun Odeneye as head of Cadreon UK. He was previously digital integration and operations director at Mindshare.

Laurence Miall - d'Août will join Deezer next month as chief commercial officer. She has been vice-president, advanced data and advertising, at Liberty Global since 2019.

Outernet Global, the company behind the music and events amphitheatre that is set to open in London in 2020, has appointed Ben Maher as head of commercial. Maher was previously chief commercial officer at JCDecaux’s automated planning and trading platform, VIOOH.

Omnicom-owned branding agency Interbrand has promoted Manfredi Ricca to global chief strategy officer. He previously held the same role for EMEA and Latin America.

Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe has appointed Dr Daniel Knapp as its first chief economist. He worked at IHS Markit from 2011 to 2018, most recently as executive director – technology, media, telecoms.

Croud has appointed Mark Bond as chief operating officer. Bond worked at Vodafone from 1998 to 2015, the last three years as UK customer operations director. He has been vice-president at L3 Commercial Training Solutions since 2017.

Brilliant Noise has promoted Tim Corcoran to managing director, agency services, and Richard Ablett as managing director, consultancy services. Corcoran was previously client partner at the agency, while Ablett was client director.