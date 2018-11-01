Movers and Shakers: Lida, Facebook, AA, Cake, Havas Media Group, Droga5 and more

Lida: Goodman

Lida has filled its leadership void with the appointment of a much-anticipated new chief executive, bringing its New York boss Jonathan Goodman back across the Atlantic to take on the mantle. He replaces Victoria Fox, who, alongside chairman Matthew Heath, announced her departure earlier this summer.

Facebook has named its top Asia-Pacific creative, Rapha Vasconcellos, as global head of Creative Shop, its in-house creative team. Vasconcellos has been with Facebook for six years, heading Creative Shop in two of its fastest-growing regions: Latin America and, most recently, Asia-Pacific.

The Advertising Association has appointed Sharon Lloyd Barnes as commercial director, replacing Ged Glover, who has been in the role since 2010 and is leaving to join a start-up.

Adrian Pettett, chief executive of Havas-owned sport and entertainment agency Cake, is leaving the business after 17 years without a job to go to. Pettett joined Cake in 2002 as commercial director, when the business was three years old.

Havas Media Group has appointed Carat’s John Paul Cadman to the newly created role of chief planning officer. Cadman has almost 20 years’ experience in some of the UK’s leading agencies, including OMD, MEC and most recently Carat, where he was head of strategic planning.

Droga5 London executive creative director Steve Howell has joined Dark Horses as creative partner. Howell has been executive creative director at Droga5 since 2016 and, before that, spent four years as creative director at the New York office. He has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi London. Dark Horses is the sports marketing agency launched in 2016 and backed by Lucky Generals founders Helen Calcraft, Andy Nairn and Danny Brooke-Taylor.

Proximity London has hired creative team Matt Mitchell and Matt Seccombe, who become senior copywriter and senior art director at the Omnicom agency. They previously spent four years as senior creatives at AnalogFolk.

Former Droga5 head of strategy Toto Ellis has left advertising to join PR agency Mc&T. He will take on the newly created position of chief strategy officer. The shop was founded in 2015 by ex-Edelman director Paul McEntee.

The Creative Engagement Group, which delivers live events, film, digital and immersive content, has hired senior agency client lead Lauren Ince as head of client service. Ince joins from Evidently, the film content agency, where she was managing director.

Social content shop Jungle Creations has appointed Charlotte Emmerson as its first chief marketing officer. She was previously director of transformational marketing at The Guardian.

SMP has announced two new specialist appointments to its Amazon team to support the agency’s international growth. Bella Bui has been named media buyer, with Febby Mpundu appointed content specialist.

CRM agency Armadillo has hired ex-Google and Amazon advisor Ann Hiatt as non-executive director. Hiatt has worked directly with Google’s Eric Schmidt and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during her 15 years with the tech giants.

Social media specialist Social Chain has promoted Oliver Yonchev to managing director of its North American operation. He was previously global business director.